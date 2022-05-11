Friockheim Health Centre closure confirmed as patients told ‘there are not enough GPs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friockheim Health Centre closure confirmed as patients told ‘there are not enough GPs’

By Alasdair Clark
May 11 2022, 11.42am
Friockheim GP closure confirmed
Friockheim Health Centre has struggled to recruit new doctors.

Patients of Friockheim Health Centre have been told they will be transferred to a new doctor after the GP practice’s closure was confirmed.

The last remaining GP announced in February that they would terminate their contract to run the practice after a near two-year search for replacement doctors failed.

Since then NHS Tayside has been assessing several options, including taking over the running of the practice directly, but has now confirmed the closure at the end of may.

The practice will close for good on May 31.

Writing to patients about the decision, the health board said: “The main issue that is facing primary care and GP services is that there are not enough GPs.

“You may be aware that Friockheim Health Centre had been trying for a number of years to recruit more GPs without success.”

Last month, GPs in other parts of Angus said they were already struggling to cope with spiralling patients lists as practices in Forfar and Kirriemuir launched a joint objection to plans for new housing in the area.

What does closure mean for Friockheim GP patients?

NHS Tayside says it is trying to make the transfer to other practices as “seamless and easy for patients” as possible.

The health board says patients do not need to do anything.

It added: “NHS Tayside will register patients with another GP local to where they live and they will automatically transfer on June 1 to their new practice.

“We will write to patients again very soon to give the details of their new GP and some more information about the transfer.”

Politician’s concerns over lack of GPs

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden says patients in Friockheim are “paying the price” after years of warnings about staffing levels.

It follows a similar decision to close the GP practice at Ryehill in Dundee, which has also struggled to recruit new staff.

Mr Golden said: “It’s bitterly disappointing that this GP practice will close, especially as the practices to which patients are being moved appear to be already overstretched.

“What will be of wider concern is the stark admission from the health board that there simply aren’t enough GPs.

“It has been warned for years about training sufficient numbers of doctors and nurses to deal with Scotland’s ageing and increasing population.”

The Scottish Government has said it is committed to increasing the number of GPs working in Scotland by 800 by 2027, and insists it is on track to meet that.

Closure of Dundee’s Ryehill GP surgery confirmed as patients transferred

