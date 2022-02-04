Friockheim Health Centre closing over ‘severe’ GP shortage as 3,500 patients affected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus GP practice is closing later this year because of a shortage of doctors – with more than 3,500 patients affected.

Friockheim Health Centre will shut in May when the last remaining GP, Dr Karen Scallan, steps down.

It comes as bosses at the practice have been unable to find anyone to work alongside her, despite advertising for two years.

A petition has already been launched calling for the centre to be saved.

A statement from Friockheim Health Centre, signed by Dr Scallan, said: “The practice has been receiving a lot of calls enquiring if it is true that the practice is to close. This is true.

Practice contract handed back to NHS Tayside

“Dr Scallan has handed back her contract to NHS Tayside and will stop providing services on May 31 2022.

“This is due to being unable to recruit a replacement GP partner for Dr MacDonald, who retired from the practice April 30 2021.

“The practice has been advertising for a replacement partner for nearly two years now without success.”

We are sorry to find ourselves in this situation… but one GP cannot continue to carry more than 3,500 patients by herself Friockheim Health Centre

The statement continued: “We have continued to operate with a salaried GP and some locum GP cover since May 2021.

“While we had good cover during the last few months, we are finding it more difficult to obtain locum GP cover for the next few months due to the severe shortage of GPs generally.

“We are sorry to find ourselves in this situation. We don’t want to let all our patients down but one GP cannot continue to carry more than 3,500 patients by herself.”

Letters were issued to patients this week, informing them of the closure.

The statement says that NHS Tayside, and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, will be working to ensure that patients can access GP and primary care services from June 1.

Petition calling for centre to be saved

Centre patient Jenni Cameron has launched the online petition in response to the announcement – with hundreds of people already backing it.

She said: “It’s an invaluable hub within the village of Friockheim and for people around the rural area of Friockheim.

“Dr Karen Scallan has been one of the best doctors for years in the village and knows all of her patients well.”

We need to show our unity and support in making sure this does not happen for everyone in the area Patient Jenni Cameron

She says the closure could affect people who are unable to travel further afield, adding: “We need to show our unity and support in making sure this does not happen for everyone in and around the area.

“The health board have an obligation to give primary care to everyone, and we need them to realise how much the health centre has done for people as well as the local community such as donations, support to the school and much more.

“I would be lost without the service as they have helped so much in the past.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.

Angus primary care crisis averted

In June 2020 the threat of an Angus primary care crisis was averted after NHS Tayside confirmed it would take control of a 6,500-patient Arbroath practice.

Six months after the Abbey Practice had told the health authority it would be handing back its GP contract, health chiefs confirmed a deal had been struck to keep it operating, with support from other local GPs.

Elsewhere, surgeries in Forfar also previously closed lists because they weren’t able to cope with demand.