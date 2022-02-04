Bulky waste uplifts to be reintroduced in Dundee after service was suspended

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee City Council has announced the return of special waste uplifts after they were suspended last month.

The bulky uplifts service sees council workers collect items such as couches and mattresses from outside homes.

It will return from February 7, having been suspended last month due to Covid-19 staffing pressures.

Residents will again be able to request an uplift for up to six bulky household items from outside their property at ground floor level for a charge of £26.

An alternative method of getting rid of such items is to take them to local recycling centres free of charge.

Waste permits renewal

The local authority is also urging locals to renew their green waste permits before collections restart in March 2022.

Garden and compost bins are now available to Dundee residents for a more sustainable form of waste management.

A permit for the scheme, which has been labelled a stealth tax by critics, was introduced in March 2020 and has risen from £35 to £40 since.

Such collections were previously free with the costs included in council tax.

The news comes following reports last year Dundee was struggling to meet its waste targets.

Dundee City Council recycles just 38% of rubbish but has a target of 48% within three years.

The Scottish Government has set a target for councils to recycle 70% of household waste.

Spring sign-up

Neighbourhood services committee convener councillor Anne Rendall says there is a lot of interest in the bulky uplift scheme.

She said: “It’s obvious that many Dundonians are interested in taking up the service and every permit contributes to sustainable waste disposal in the city.”

Ms Rendall urged Dundee residents to sign up quickly for the new roll-out of waste services.

She added: “If anyone hasn’t yet purchased their permit for 2022, I would urge them do so as soon as possible in order to receive the full amount of uplifts, with the service beginning at the start of March.

“It’s easy to apply, it can be done online via our website or by phone if anyone needs assistance.”

The green waste permit costs £40, which covers the the 20 pick-ups that will happen across 2022.

Currently, Dundonians can dispose of garden waste at recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside.