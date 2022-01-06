Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee bulky waste uplifts suspended due to Covid pressures

By Steven Rae
January 6 2022, 5.11pm Updated: January 6 2022, 5.23pm
Residents can pay to have bulky items like mattresses picked up by the council.
Residents in Dundee will be unable to get bulky items of waste uplifted from outside their homes after the service was suspended due to Covid-19 pressures.

The local authority issued an update on Thursday to confirm that it is prioritising other parts of its waste collections.

A statement said: “Dundee City Council has announced that special waste collections, also known as bulky uplifts, will be temporarily suspended, in order to prioritise other essential waste collections, due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Residents told to hold on to bulky waste

“Residents are asked to retain their bulky waste for the time being until the service is resumed in the future.

“Further updates on the service will be provided on the Dundee City Council website and through the social media channels.”

It is unclear whether the issue has been caused by staff shortages.

People in Dundee can normally pay £26 for up to six bulky household items to be collected from outside their property.

Items can also be disposed of at recycling centres free of charge.

