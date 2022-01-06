Dundee bulky waste uplifts suspended due to Covid pressures

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents in Dundee will be unable to get bulky items of waste uplifted from outside their homes after the service was suspended due to Covid-19 pressures.

The local authority issued an update on Thursday to confirm that it is prioritising other parts of its waste collections.

A statement said: “Dundee City Council has announced that special waste collections, also known as bulky uplifts, will be temporarily suspended, in order to prioritise other essential waste collections, due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Residents told to hold on to bulky waste

“Residents are asked to retain their bulky waste for the time being until the service is resumed in the future.

“Further updates on the service will be provided on the Dundee City Council website and through the social media channels.”

It is unclear whether the issue has been caused by staff shortages.

People in Dundee can normally pay £26 for up to six bulky household items to be collected from outside their property.

Items can also be disposed of at recycling centres free of charge.