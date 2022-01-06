Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to move for Canadian international Jay Chapman

By George Cran
January 6 2022, 5.24pm Updated: January 6 2022, 5.38pm
Jay Chapman (left) battles with Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra.
Jay Chapman (left) battles with Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra.

Dundee are chasing the signature of Canadian international Jay Chapman.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a free agent after leaving Inter Miami in November.

It’s understood Chapman is looking for a move to the UK and the Dark Blues are keen to bring him to Dens Park this month.

The attacking midfielder played 25 times last season for Phil Neville’s Miami side, the American club owned by David Beckham.

Jay Chapman in action for Inter Miami.
Jay Chapman in action for Inter Miami.

That was alongside the likes of former Real Madrid and Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain, ex-PSG and France man Blaise Matuidi, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs and ex-Celtic and St Mirren attacker Lewis Morgan.

Chapman has played three times for Canada, scoring on debut against Bermuda.

His last cap came in 2020 in a friendly win over Barbados with Chapman laying on two goals in a 4-1 victory.

After being signed for $100,000 from Toronto FC in 2019, the midfielder went on to play 33 times for Inter Miami before being released in November.

Chapman’s father is English meaning any visa issues are avoided should Dundee get a deal done.

