EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to move for Canadian international Jay Chapman

Dundee are chasing the signature of Canadian international Jay Chapman.

The 28-year-old midfielder is a free agent after leaving Inter Miami in November.

It’s understood Chapman is looking for a move to the UK and the Dark Blues are keen to bring him to Dens Park this month.

The attacking midfielder played 25 times last season for Phil Neville’s Miami side, the American club owned by David Beckham.

That was alongside the likes of former Real Madrid and Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain, ex-PSG and France man Blaise Matuidi, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs and ex-Celtic and St Mirren attacker Lewis Morgan.

Chapman has played three times for Canada, scoring on debut against Bermuda.

His last cap came in 2020 in a friendly win over Barbados with Chapman laying on two goals in a 4-1 victory.

What a touch and finish for Jay Chapman. All the Canadians getting involved today. pic.twitter.com/eleKxNI9sS — Mitchell Tierney (@mitchelltierney) May 4, 2019

After being signed for $100,000 from Toronto FC in 2019, the midfielder went on to play 33 times for Inter Miami before being released in November.

Chapman’s father is English meaning any visa issues are avoided should Dundee get a deal done.