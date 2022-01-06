EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United snap up Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have signed Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson.

Courier Sport understands the 26-year-old, who will join up at Tannadice subject to work permit clearance, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Eriksson, who was capped by his country in their friendly draw with Wales in September, was a free agent, having just left Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF.

The Finn made 21 appearances in the 2021 Swedish season to help his side to a ninth place finish.

Mjallby conceded just 27 goals along the way – the second fewest in the league behind Stockholm giants AIK and three fewer than champions Malmo.

🦸🏼‍♂️🚫 Vilken räddning av Carljohan Eriksson minns du bäst? #mjällbyaif pic.twitter.com/qQmhO4DVmi — Mjällby AIF (@MjallbyAIFs) January 3, 2022

Eriksson, who came through the ranks at HJK Helsinki has been capped by Finland at every age group from Under-16 to the men’s side.

He will join up with countryman – and fellow Finnish internationalist – Ilmari Niskanen at Dundee United.

Once Eriksson’s work permit is agreed, he will go straight into the goalkeeping pool following the loan departure of Trevor Carson to Morcambe.