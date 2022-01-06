Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United snap up Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson

By Sean Hamilton
January 6 2022, 5.32pm Updated: January 6 2022, 6.05pm
New Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson in action for Finland against Wales in September 2021. Photo by Juha Tamminen/AFLO/Shutterstock
Dundee United have signed Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson.

Courier Sport understands the 26-year-old, who will join up at Tannadice subject to work permit clearance, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Eriksson, who was capped by his country in their friendly draw with Wales in September, was a free agent, having just left Swedish top flight side Mjallby AIF.

Dundee United signing Carljohan Eriksson in action for Finland against Wales. Photo by Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Shutterstock

The Finn made 21 appearances in the 2021 Swedish season to help his side to a ninth place finish.

Mjallby conceded just 27 goals along the way – the second fewest in the league behind Stockholm giants AIK and three fewer than champions Malmo.

Eriksson, who came through the ranks at HJK Helsinki has been capped by Finland at every age group from Under-16 to the men’s side.

He will join up with countryman – and fellow Finnish internationalist – Ilmari Niskanen at Dundee United.

Once Eriksson’s work permit is agreed, he will go straight into the goalkeeping pool following the loan departure of Trevor Carson to Morcambe.

A case for the Dundee United defence and a need for goals: How Tannadice side’s 2021 stats stacked up

