Raith Rovers sign Jamie Gullan from Hibs as forward looks to repay faith shown by John McGlynn

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of Jamie Gullan from Hibs on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the forward looking to repay John McGlynn for the faith shown in him.

The 22-year-old joins up with the Kirkcaldy side for the fourth time after three previous loan spells.

This time Gullan has sealed a permanent move to the Rovers and looks set to go into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

Hibs’ capture of Elias Melkersen pushed Gullan further down the pecking order with the Hibees leading to the switch, as revealed by Courier Sport.

‘Time to pay them back’

Upon signing, the attacker expressed his gratitude to gaffer John McGlynn for giving him his chance during his first loan spell in early 2019.

“The gaffer put faith in me at a young age,” he explained.

“At my first loan spell I didn’t have much exposure to first team football and he put his faith in me to play.

“I’ve got to be thankful for that and that’s helped me as a player.

“Every loan spell here at the club I’ve improved and learned a lot.

“The manager, Smudger [assistant Paul Smith] and all of the coaching staff have put a lot of faith in me – now it’s time for me to pay them back.”

‘Buzzing’

With Rovers looking to push for the Championship title, Gullan is keen to help his side by emulating the 14 goals in 50 appearances he’s already racked up for the club.

“I’m delighted to be back in a Rovers shirt and this time it’s a permanent deal,” he told Rovers TV.

“It’s a bit different to the six-month loan spells that we’ve been doing in the past. Hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“There’s some important matches coming up soon, I’m looking forward to them and just buzzing to get back to playing some football.”

Gullan, nicknamed ‘Hammer’ for his thunderous left foot, is Rovers’ third signing of the January window, following the captures of Ben Williamson and Sam Stanton.