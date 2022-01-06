Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers sign Jamie Gullan from Hibs as forward looks to repay faith shown by John McGlynn

By Scott Lorimer
January 6 2022, 5.38pm Updated: January 6 2022, 6.27pm
Raith Rovers assistant manager Paul Smith and Jamie Gullan.
Raith Rovers assistant manager Paul Smith and Jamie Gullan.

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of Jamie Gullan from Hibs on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the forward looking to repay John McGlynn for the faith shown in him.

The 22-year-old joins up with the Kirkcaldy side for the fourth time after three previous loan spells.

This time Gullan has sealed a permanent move to the Rovers and looks set to go into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Inverness.

Hibs’ capture of Elias Melkersen pushed Gullan further down the pecking order with the Hibees leading to the switch, as revealed by Courier Sport.

‘Time to pay them back’

Upon signing, the attacker expressed his gratitude to gaffer John McGlynn for giving him his chance during his first loan spell in early 2019.

“The gaffer put faith in me at a young age,” he explained.

“At my first loan spell I didn’t have much exposure to first team football and he put his faith in me to play.

Gullan in action against Dundee this term
Gullan in action against Dundee this term

“I’ve got to be thankful for that and that’s helped me as a player.

“Every loan spell here at the club I’ve improved and learned a lot.

“The manager, Smudger [assistant Paul Smith] and all of the coaching staff have put a lot of faith in me – now it’s time for me to pay them back.”

‘Buzzing’

With Rovers looking to push for the Championship title, Gullan is keen to help his side by emulating the 14 goals in 50 appearances he’s already racked up for the club.

“I’m delighted to be back in a Rovers shirt and this time it’s a permanent deal,” he told Rovers TV.

Jamie Gullan (right) celebrates making it 5-1 for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark's Park in March 30.
Jamie Gullan (right) celebrates making it 5-1 for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark's Park in March 30.

“It’s a bit different to the six-month loan spells that we’ve been doing in the past. Hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“There’s some important matches coming up soon, I’m looking forward to them and just buzzing to get back to playing some football.”

Gullan, nicknamed ‘Hammer’ for his thunderous left foot, is Rovers’ third signing of the January window, following the captures of Ben Williamson and Sam Stanton.

