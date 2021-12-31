Sam Stanton dreaming of replicating Dundee United wonder-strike when Raith Rovers host Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Stanton has already broken Dunfermline hearts once.

And the former Dundee United ace would love to repeat the feat and make himself an immediate Raith Rovers hero.

The 27-year-old agreed a deal with the Stark’s Park outfit earlier this month and will be eligible to make his Rovers debut in Sunday’s Fife derby clash, pending clearance being received.

Stanton is no stranger to fraught showdowns against the Pars.

His sublime winner for Dundee United dumped Allan Johnston’s Dunfermline side out of the 2017/18 Premiership promotion playoff race.

Sam Stanton’s beauty against Dunfermline In the Play offs. @sstanton_11 pic.twitter.com/n45W4WFMkP — DUFCCulture (@DUFCCulture) January 21, 2020

“I do remember the playoff goal against Dunfermline,” Stanton told Courier Sport. “That was in my first season at Dundee United and was a memorable one.

“A repeat of that would be absolutely ideal — a wee goal. But just helping the team win such an important fixture would be more than enough.

“To make my debut in a Fife derby would be an exciting prospect and not a bad one for my first game!

“Those are the type of matches you want to be involved in. I know how much the Fife derby means to the fans, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Belief

Rovers boss John McGlynn has made it clear that he would have no qualms about pitching Stanton straight into action.

He has been training with the Fifers for several weeks and, given his campaign with Dundalk only ended on November 19, is not far away from match sharpness.

And Stanton is determined to repay the faith McGlynn has already shown in him.

“Straight from the off, the gaffer spoke really well about his ideas and the way he wants to play the game,” added Stanton. “He made it clear where I fit into their style and the way Raith want to play.

“He’s watched me before and has liked what he’s seen, so it’s nice to hear that.

“Hopefully, I can help the team like he believes I can.

“All of the ideas about how the team wants to play, and where the club wants to go, has been music to my ears.

“It makes you feel really welcome and positive from the outset.”

Title race

Although reeling from successive league defeats against Partick Thistle and Ayr United, Raith remain firmly in the title hunt.

McGlynn’s men are poised just four points adrift of shock leaders Arbroath.

Stanton added: “I know first-hand just how difficult it is to win the Championship but that challenge is exciting for everyone at the club, and for the supporters.

“We’ll do everything we can to make that happen.”