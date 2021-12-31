Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Sam Stanton dreaming of replicating Dundee United wonder-strike when Raith Rovers host Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
December 31 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 31 2021, 6.49pm
Stanton celebrates
Stanton celebrates

Sam Stanton has already broken Dunfermline hearts once.

And the former Dundee United ace would love to repeat the feat and make himself an immediate Raith Rovers hero.

The 27-year-old agreed a deal with the Stark’s Park outfit earlier this month and will be eligible to make his Rovers debut in Sunday’s Fife derby clash, pending clearance being received.

Stanton is no stranger to fraught showdowns against the Pars.

His sublime winner for Dundee United dumped Allan Johnston’s Dunfermline side out of the 2017/18 Premiership promotion playoff race.

“I do remember the playoff goal against Dunfermline,” Stanton told Courier Sport. “That was in my first season at Dundee United and was a memorable one.

“A repeat of that would be absolutely ideal — a wee goal. But just helping the team win such an important fixture would be more than enough.

“To make my debut in a Fife derby would be an exciting prospect and not a bad one for my first game!

“Those are the type of matches you want to be involved in. I know how much the Fife derby means to the fans, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Belief

Rovers boss John McGlynn has made it clear that he would have no qualms about pitching Stanton straight into action.

He has been training with the Fifers for several weeks and, given his campaign with Dundalk only ended on November 19, is not far away from match sharpness.

And Stanton is determined to repay the faith McGlynn has already shown in him.

Rovers added Stanton to their ranks this month

“Straight from the off, the gaffer spoke really well about his ideas and the way he wants to play the game,” added Stanton. “He made it clear where I fit into their style and the way Raith want to play.

“He’s watched me before and has liked what he’s seen, so it’s nice to hear that.

“Hopefully, I can help the team like he believes I can.

“All of the ideas about how the team wants to play, and where the club wants to go, has been music to my ears.

“It makes you feel really welcome and positive from the outset.”

Title race

Stanton in action for Dundalk

Although reeling from successive league defeats against Partick Thistle and Ayr United, Raith remain firmly in the title hunt.

McGlynn’s men are poised just four points adrift of shock leaders Arbroath.

Stanton added: “I know first-hand just how difficult it is to win the Championship but that challenge is exciting for everyone at the club, and for the supporters.

“We’ll do everything we can to make that happen.”

Raith Rovers half-term report card: High marks for John McGlynn’s Championship title chasers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]