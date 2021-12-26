Frankie Musonda ‘jumping ship’ amid Raith Rovers’ title challenge? “No chance!”

An error occurred. Please try again.

Frankie Musonda is adamant he never considered ‘jumping ship’ as his Raith Rovers contract ran down.

Musonda, 24, has found first-team opportunities scarce despite making a full recovery from the serious knee injury which prematurely ended his maiden campaign in Scotland in February.

The versatile defender has made just six appearances this term and, with the extension he signed during the summer due to expire in January, there was speculation that he may leave the club.

However, Musonda put those rumours to bed last week when he penned a new deal that will keep him at Stark’s Park until the summer of 2022.

And having missed out on the promotion playoffs last season, he insists there was NO CHANCE of him bailing out of the Rovers’ title charge.

“It was an easy decision,” Musonda told Courier Sport. “Obviously, I would like to be playing more football than I have been, but I’m happy here.

“We’ve got a good chance of doing something special and, after coming so close last year, there was no chance I was going to jump ship.

“I missed the playoffs through injury so I want to be part of the run-in this time.

“I’d like to think I’ve taken my opportunities whenever they have come along and I’m always here to help the team.”

The 500

Fans’ favourite Musonda has made no secret of his rapport with the Rovers faithful.

Their backing was a salve during nine galling months on the sidelines, hundreds of miles from home and during a pandemic.

As such, he is devastated for those fans who will not be able to attend the upcoming fixtures, particularly the Fife derby on January 2.

Home match against Arbroath will also be limited to 500 spectators.

And Musonda is praying that the three-week restrictions are not extended any further and Rovers can enjoy vociferous backing for the second half of the campaign.

“I’m just gutted for the supporters because we’ve got massive games coming up — especially the derby — and the place won’t be packed,” continued Musonda.

“This is my first season playing in front of Raith Rovers fans and they have carried us through some games.

“The away games against Kilmarnock and Falkirk felt like home games. Our supporters dominated the atmosphere and that extra edge can be vital. You feel it on the pitch.

“Hopefully, all the fans are allowed in sooner rather than later.”

Feet on the ground

And Musonda is determined to relish every moment of Rovers’ burgeoning promotion push.

Just one point separates Rovers and shock Championship leaders Arbroath ahead of the Fifers’ trip to Ayr United today.

“The manager always tells us, ‘don’t be fearful — you want to be fighting at the top end’,” added Musonda.

“We want promotion to be on the line at the end of the season and, although our feet will stay firmly on the ground, that’s our aim.”