NORMAN WATSON: The gift of lands in Dundee

By Norman Watson
December 26 2021, 9.00am
; John Balliol charter,£4800 (Spink).
I was the rather distant underbidder for a document which appeared at Spink in London last month.

It had a bearing on Dundee’s wonderful history and I rather hoped to return it to the city.

This was a remarkable charter by John Balliol, King of Scotland, to Alexander ‘Skyrmeschur’ of certain lands in Dundee for services as his standard bearer during the Wars of Independence.

The document, dated 1302, written in Latin on vellum, read:

“John by the grace of God King of Scotland. Greetings, to all his honest men to whom these present letters will come.

“Since by various Royal Wardens were granted in our name to Alexander Skyrmeschur, for making his homage and service to us and our successors and for carrying our standard in our military service, 6 marks’ worth of land in the territory of Donde, namely that land which has called Upper Field near the town of Donde to the north, with those acres in the western field which usually pertain to our part near the village of Donde to the west and also our meadow in the aforesaid territory of Donde and also the constableship of the Castle of Donde with all its appurtenances, liberties and easements without any reservation…by the witness John de Soulys Knight, Royal Warden aforesaid.

“At the Island of Masses 20th day of June the 10th Year of our reign.”

Alexander Scrymgeour, the medieval High Constable and powerful oligarch of Dudhope Castle, is today remembered in a stained-glass window in the City Chambers.

An important document, offered together with a note of authenticity in Latin, the charter took £4800 against an estimate of £750 to £1000.

