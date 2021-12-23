Fife derby attendees to be decided by ballot as Raith Rovers announce ticketing plans for trio of Stark’s Park showdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife derby attendees to be decided by ballot as Raith Rovers announce ticketing plans for trio of Stark’s Park showdowns

By Alan Temple
December 23 2021, 7.05pm
Raith Rovers have confirmed that a ballot will take place among their season ticket holders to ascertain which 500 supporters can attend their next three home matches.

The three-week limit on spectators — imposed by the Scottish Government in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron variant — will be in place from Boxing Day.

Rovers host Queen of the South (29/12), Dunfermline (02/01) and Arbroath (15/01) during the affected period.

The loss of a bumper crowd and hospitality income from the Fife derby, in particular, is a major blow for the Kirkcaldy club.

McGlynn will watch his side play in front of a modest crowd at Stark’s Park

Nevertheless, Raith have chosen not to follow the Pars’ lead by playing the upcoming fixtures behind closed doors.

Instead, season tickets holders have been invited to take part in a random ballot to decide which fans are able to attend each game.

Full details can be found on Raith Rovers’ official website, here.

Those supporters unsuccessful in their application will be able to watch the games for free on Raith TV.

