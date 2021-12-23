Fife derby attendees to be decided by ballot as Raith Rovers announce ticketing plans for trio of Stark’s Park showdowns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers have confirmed that a ballot will take place among their season ticket holders to ascertain which 500 supporters can attend their next three home matches.

The three-week limit on spectators — imposed by the Scottish Government in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron variant — will be in place from Boxing Day.

Rovers host Queen of the South (29/12), Dunfermline (02/01) and Arbroath (15/01) during the affected period.

The loss of a bumper crowd and hospitality income from the Fife derby, in particular, is a major blow for the Kirkcaldy club.

Nevertheless, Raith have chosen not to follow the Pars’ lead by playing the upcoming fixtures behind closed doors.

Instead, season tickets holders have been invited to take part in a random ballot to decide which fans are able to attend each game.

Full details can be found on Raith Rovers’ official website, here.

Those supporters unsuccessful in their application will be able to watch the games for free on Raith TV.