‘It comes with a gamble’: John McGlynn targeting January reinforcements as Raith Rovers eye title charge

By Alan Temple
December 23 2021, 5.15pm
Stick or twist: McGlynn
John McGlynn acknowledges that it will be a ‘gamble’ if Raith Rovers choose to bolster their squad next month.

However, the Stark’s Park boss reckons the additional depth could be key to maintaining a title charge.

Financial uncertainty abounds in Scottish football following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement of a three-week capacity limit of 500 on outdoor events.

That is a hammer-blow for Rovers, who have three home matches in the affected period — including the January 2 visit of fierce rivals Dunfermline.

The Kirkcaldy club would have budgeted for a bumper crowd and sold-out hospitality at that Fife derby.

But McGlynn, while being far from reckless, is still keen to add numbers to his ranks next month.

Rovers added Stanton to their ranks this month

Sam Stanton will formally join on January 1, but the fact Rovers were unable to field a striker and only had three outfield players on the bench for last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle underlines the need for additional depth.

“From a football perspective, I would like to bolster the squad,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“I’d like to make sure that we give ourselves the best possible chance to have adequate numbers to deal with Covid — but still stay in touch at the top of the table, or be at the top of the table.

“That would be our best chance of getting promoted.

“I do appreciate that comes with a gamble element and it will be for people above me at the club to decide whether they want to gamble, in terms of not having fans in and whatever else that could impact finances.

“Circumstances could overtake things, and we do have to be realistic and do what’s best for the club.”

Incredible

McGlynn, meanwhile, expressed his sympathy for fans facing another lockout.

The Rovers faithful were unable to attend matches last term as their free-flowing favourites upset the odds to reach the Premiership playoff semi-finals, narrowly losing out to Dundee.

Raith Rovers' Starks Park
To be in that situation once more — however temporarily — is galling.

However, McGlynn is circumspect regarding the decision.

“It took a lot to get the fans back in, so that last thing we would have wanted was to be back in this position,” conceded McGlynn.

“Our fans have been incredible since being allowed back in.

“The club and its supporters are in a really good place in terms of the togetherness, so we would have loved to have their backing during an important period.

“However, it’s a hard situation to discuss. There are health issues and I’m sure the Government wouldn’t be taking these steps if they didn’t feel they had to.

“All we can hope is that fans get back in as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

