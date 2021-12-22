Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers learn Christophe Berra SFA appeal verdict following Partick Thistle red card

By Alan Temple
December 22 2021, 3.13pm
Dejected: Berra
Dejected: Berra

Christophe Berra will miss Raith Rovers’ next two fixtures after the red card shown to the defender against Partick Thistle was upheld.

Berra, 36, was given his marching orders by referee Steven Kirkland on Saturday following a collision with Jags attacker Zak Rudden.

Rovers were adamant the former Hearts and Scotland ace attempted to pull out of the challenge.

They formally submitted an appeal on Monday morning.

However, the Fifers’ case was badly hampered by fog hindering visibility on their video footage.

The fast-track hearing took place over Zoom on Wednesday morning and it was deemed that insufficient exonerating evidence was presented — so the punishment stands.

Berra has been excellent for Rovers this term

The referee’s report stated that Berra was dismissed for serious foul play, which carries a mandatory two-match suspension.

As such, he will be absent for the Rovers’ Boxing Day showdown with Ayr United and the subsequent game against Queen of the South on December 29.

The experienced stopper will be back in contention for the crunch Fife derby against Dunfermline on January 2.

‘Two or three’ back

In more heartening news for Raith fans, boss John McGlynn is hopeful of having several key players back for Sunday’s clash with the Honest Men.

The 1-0 reverse against Partick Thistle was played out with a vastly depleted Rovers side.

McGlynn was unable to field a recognised striker due to injury and illness, with just three outfield players on the bench.

McGlynn told Courier Sport: “We are hoping to have some of those absentees back on Sunday. The fact it is Sunday rather than Saturday has helped us. That extra 24 hours could prove important.

“The hope is that we’ll have two or three bodies back in contention.”

Realist: McGlynn

Rovers, without the likes of Ethon Varian, Matej Poplatnik and Tom Lang, were far from the only side to field a weakened starting eleven over the weekend.

Dundee United posted five positive Covid tests and played out a gutsy 1-0 defeat against Rangers with a host of youngsters.

Arbroath defeated Morton without a swathe of regular starters AND their management team of Dick and Ian Campbell.

With daily testing once again mandated for the moment, this is likely to be a recurring theme.

“You would be incredibly fortunate as a football club to get through this period without selection challenges,” added McGlynn.

“When you look at the devastation to the fixture list in England, I was quite surprised so many games went ahead in Scotland.

“It’s something that we will need to live with, deal with and try to ensure we have enough players to cater for it.”

Nicola Sturgeon’s 500 capacity limit labelled ‘baffling’ as Raith Rovers fans’ rep insists supporters would prefer shutdown to lockout amid Covid concerns

