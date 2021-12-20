Dick Campbell reveals ‘keep it going’ call from Sir Alex Ferguson after Arbroath hit top of Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell reveals ‘keep it going’ call from Sir Alex Ferguson after Arbroath hit top of Championship

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 9.54pm
Dick Campbell has revealed he received a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson after Arbroath went top of the league.
Dick Campbell revealed Sir Alex Ferguson called to congratulate him after Arbroath went top of the Championship.

The Lichties hit the second-tier summit for the first time this season after Saturday’s win over Morton.

Gaffer Campbell and his twin brother assistant Ian, also known as “Pink” missed the game after a Covid outbreak at Gayfield.

But the Arbroath boss revealed he received a surprise phone call from legendary former Manchester United boss Fergie on Sunday morning – just as he did after being sacked by Partick Thistle in 2007.

Partick Thistle sacking

He recalled the moment on BBC Radio 5 Live, with host Mark Chapman, ex Manchester United striker Dion Dublin and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

“I got sacked by Partick Thistle,” Campbell said.

“Walter Smith was a very good friend of mine. We went out and got bevvied on the Sunday.

“On Monday morning I’m sitting with a sore head and the phone goes and I think it’s Walter.

“He says ‘what are you going to do now, Dick?’ I said, ‘get off my back, I’ll speak to you later’ then put the phone down.

“It rings again a minute later and he says don’t put the phone down, it’s Alex Ferguson, Dick’.

“He said, ‘what are you going to do now? Sit and feel sorry for yourself? You’re good enough to go to the top Dick, get on with it.’”

Second Fergie call

As the hosts were left in stitches by Campbell’s tale, he revealed Sir Alex called him up again after his part-time side climbed to the top of the league.

“Would you believe on Sunday morning, the phone goes again,” he explained. “I thought I better watch what I’m saying.

Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Alex changed his number so it came up with a no caller thing. I think I’m talking to somebody else, then the next thing he says ‘Dick, it’s Alex Ferguson here’.

“He says to me ‘listen son, I phoned you 25 years ago when you got sacked. I’m phoning you now.

“There’s nobody prouder of you than me. Keep it going, you could do it this year.’

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell instructs his players, alongside his assistant and brother Ian.
Asked by host Chapman if he had his sights on winning the league, the Arbroath gaffer hesitated at first but then revealed extra words of encouragement from Sir Alex.

“Alex said to me ‘Dick, remember Jim McLean saying ‘we need seven points’, don’t do that. Just go for it son’,” he said.

“I’ll speak to my twin brother and let him take the rap. If we get beat on Sunday it’s his fault and if we win I’ll take all the credit.

“I’m going to go for it, yeah.”

Bobby Linn dedicates Arbroath’s table-topping win to gaffer Dick Campbell and teammates self-isolating due to Covid

