Dick Campbell reveals ‘keep it going’ call from Sir Alex Ferguson after Arbroath hit top of Championship

Dick Campbell revealed Sir Alex Ferguson called to congratulate him after Arbroath went top of the Championship.

The Lichties hit the second-tier summit for the first time this season after Saturday’s win over Morton.

Gaffer Campbell and his twin brother assistant Ian, also known as “Pink” missed the game after a Covid outbreak at Gayfield.

But the Arbroath boss revealed he received a surprise phone call from legendary former Manchester United boss Fergie on Sunday morning – just as he did after being sacked by Partick Thistle in 2007.

Partick Thistle sacking

He recalled the moment on BBC Radio 5 Live, with host Mark Chapman, ex Manchester United striker Dion Dublin and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

“I got sacked by Partick Thistle,” Campbell said.

“Walter Smith was a very good friend of mine. We went out and got bevvied on the Sunday.

“On Monday morning I’m sitting with a sore head and the phone goes and I think it’s Walter.

Welcome aboard to our new striker @MicahRichards left back @DionDublinsDube and kitman @RorySmith and @markchapman we have the job for you! Can you do a good thumbs up? great hearing Dick on @5liveSport pic.twitter.com/OndZw5EedV — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 20, 2021

“He says ‘what are you going to do now, Dick?’ I said, ‘get off my back, I’ll speak to you later’ then put the phone down.

“It rings again a minute later and he says don’t put the phone down, it’s Alex Ferguson, Dick’.

“He said, ‘what are you going to do now? Sit and feel sorry for yourself? You’re good enough to go to the top Dick, get on with it.’”

Second Fergie call

As the hosts were left in stitches by Campbell’s tale, he revealed Sir Alex called him up again after his part-time side climbed to the top of the league.

“Would you believe on Sunday morning, the phone goes again,” he explained. “I thought I better watch what I’m saying.

“Alex changed his number so it came up with a no caller thing. I think I’m talking to somebody else, then the next thing he says ‘Dick, it’s Alex Ferguson here’.

“He says to me ‘listen son, I phoned you 25 years ago when you got sacked. I’m phoning you now.

“There’s nobody prouder of you than me. Keep it going, you could do it this year.’

Asked by host Chapman if he had his sights on winning the league, the Arbroath gaffer hesitated at first but then revealed extra words of encouragement from Sir Alex.

“Alex said to me ‘Dick, remember Jim McLean saying ‘we need seven points’, don’t do that. Just go for it son’,” he said.

“I’ll speak to my twin brother and let him take the rap. If we get beat on Sunday it’s his fault and if we win I’ll take all the credit.

“I’m going to go for it, yeah.”