Raith Rovers appeal Christophe Berra red card

Raith Rovers have appealed the red card shown to Christophe Berra during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

The Stark’s Park defender was given his marching orders by referee Steven Kirkland on the hour mark following a collision with Jags attacker Zak Rudden.

Berra, 36, and his teammates were irked by the decision, insisting the former Hearts and Scotland ace attempted to pull out of the challenge.

However, boss John McGlynn intimated after the match that the lack of clear evidence to the contrary would make an appeal difficult.

Thick fog

Thick fog badly impeded the line of sight for players, spectators and videographers alike.

However, Courier Sport has learned that Rovers DID submit an appeal to the Scottish FA on Monday after compiling as strong as a case as they could muster with the available footage.

They are likely to find out the verdict on Wednesday, with the club hopeful Berra – outstanding all season – could yet face Ayr United on Boxing Day.

Thistle went on to claim victory courtesy of a 96th-minute Kyle Turner strike, ending Rovers’ 15-game unbeaten run.