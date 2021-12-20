Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers appeal Christophe Berra red card

By Alan Temple
December 20 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 20 2021, 6.55pm
Christophe Berra.
Raith Rovers have appealed the red card shown to Christophe Berra during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

The Stark’s Park defender was given his marching orders by referee Steven Kirkland on the hour mark following a collision with Jags attacker Zak Rudden.

Berra, 36, and his teammates were irked by the decision, insisting the former Hearts and Scotland ace attempted to pull out of the challenge.

However, boss John McGlynn intimated after the match that the lack of clear evidence to the contrary would make an appeal difficult.

Thick fog

Thick fog badly impeded the line of sight for players, spectators and videographers alike.

However, Courier Sport has learned that Rovers DID submit an appeal to the Scottish FA on Monday after compiling as strong as a case as they could muster with the available footage.

They are likely to find out the verdict on Wednesday, with the club hopeful Berra – outstanding all season – could yet face Ayr United on Boxing Day.

Thistle went on to claim victory courtesy of a 96th-minute Kyle Turner strike, ending Rovers’ 15-game unbeaten run.

