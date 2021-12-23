Thursday court round-up — Two-pint drink-driver and ‘looking for Bob’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The last round-up before Christmas.

Two-pint drink-driver

A motorist caught at more than twice the legal drink-drive limit told police he had only had two pints.

David Sangster was pulled over after being spotted leaving a Fife golf club.

The 76-year-old was asked by officers how much he had had to drink and replied “only two pints”.

Sangster, of Main Street, Cairneyhill, admitted driving with 50 mics of alcohol in his system on November 23. The limit is 22.

He was fined £700 and banned from the roads for 12 months.

‘The guy who sells grass’

Kevin Hook attacked a house door with a metal spike and told the innocent Kirkcaldy householders “I’m looking for Bob, the guy who sells grass”. The 50-year-old Perth prisoner was also sentenced for an earlier theft.

Sexual assault compensation

Danny Ross, of Moonlight Gardens, Arbroath has been ordered to pay compensation to the woman he sexually assaulted.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the woman is still receiving therapy after an incident on June 30, 2019.

Ross, denied drunkenly the woman at a property in Arbroath but Sheriff Richard McFarlane found him guilty after a trial.

His solicitor Nick Whelan, said Ross is currently subject to a compulsion order but still maintains his innocence.

Sheriff McFarlane placed Ross on the Sex Offenders Register for nine months and put him under supervision for the same period of time.

The sheriff also told him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next year and pay the woman £250 compensation before his supervision period ends.

Soldier at risk

Fife soldier Kieran Crawford was warned by a sheriff he had put his career at risk by making a death threat and bombarding his ex-wife with Facebook messages and calls The 29-year-old based at Leuchars has been place under supervision and made subject of a three-year non-harassment order.

Abused daughters

A Perth mother who threw her daughter 10-feet across a room and broke her arm has been told to prepare for prison.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the woman picked up the girl by the ankles and swung her round before launching her at a wall.

Instead of taking the child to hospital, the mum continued watching her favourite TV show.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also battered a toddler and caused one of her children to cut her feet walking across broken glass.

She appeared in court for sentencing on Thursday, having earlier admitted striking her older daughter with a belt, pulling her hair and hitting her face on various occasions for a decade from her third birthday.

She also admitted attacking and severely injuring her younger daughter for 16 years, from her birth.

She admitted holding her upside down, shaking her, hitting her head and body and throwing her across a room.

She admitted culpably and recklessly smashing up a bedroom in 2002 and injuring the younger girl by making her walk across the broken glass.

Solicitor David Sinclair asked the court to defer sentence for a psychiatric report.

After considering remanding the woman, Sheriff Euan Duthie released her on bail and adjourned the case until February 16.

The sheriff told her: “A custodial sentence is at the very front of my mind.

“Imprisonment is a very real possibility here.”

‘Missed his girlfriend’

Forfar paedophile William Rennie, who was the subject of an chaotic sting by the Wolf Pack Hunters UK group, was placed on supervision. He claimed he took to online chats with what he thought were youngsters because he “missed his girlfriend”.

