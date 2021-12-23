‘I’m looking for Bob, the guy who sells grass’ — Bizarre house attack by Fife man

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man called Hook looking for “Bob, the boy who sells grass” tried to force his way into a stranger’s home using a metal spike.

Kevin Hook admitted damaging the back door of a house at Campsie Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

He threw a rock at the PVC door before striking it with a metal spike or similar implement.

The HMP Perth inmate, formerly of John Pitcairn Place in the Fife town appeared in court by video link.

‘Bob, the boy who sells grass’

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At 1.15am (on June 13), the householders were asleep in their bedroom when they heard four loud bangs.”

One resident could see Hook in the back garden and asked what he was doing.

Hook replied: “I’m looking for Bob, the boy who sells grass.”

The resident told him he was at the wrong house and warned him that he was on CCTV.

“I’m not f***ing bothered about the camera,” Hook told him.

When the householder went to the back door, he could see a stone outside and the central glass window panel was bent.

Police attended and soon traced Hook, who was in possession of a bottle of malt whisky.

Fall-out with wife

His solicitor David Bell said Hook had used a metal implement similar to a street signpost to try to barge in.

He said: “Earlier that day, Mr Hook and his wife had a pretty significant fall out.

“He accepts that he did not deal well with the argument.

“He started drinking heavily.

“He was invited by this friend to come to this address. He went to the wrong door.

“Then he has been trying to get the attention of the householders.

“He’s been remanded in custody for a period in excess of six months.”

Stole mobile phone

Hook, 50, was also sentenced for stealing a mobile phone from a property in Smeaton Gardens a month before.

He took the device from a man he had befriended after being given a set of golf clubs.

Hook asked the man for a glass of water and pinched the phone while he fetched the drink.

A friend of the owner called the mobile and Hook agreed to return it days later.

Mr Bell acknowledged that given Hook’s record and the nature of the offences, it would be “difficult” for the court to find a non-custodial disposal.

He added: “Mr Hook is determined he can stay away from violent behaviour and drug use.”

Previous bottle assault conviction

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio factored the six months Hook had already spent in custody into his sentence.

For the damage he caused to the house, he was ordered to spend a further 45 days behind bars.

The sheriff also ordered him to complete eight months of an unexpired prison sentence.

In 2019, Hook was jailed for 40 months for bottling a man outside an Aldi supermarket in broad daylight.

Hook was handed a concurrent three month sentence for the phone theft.