100mph stolen Mercedes driver dodged police stinger during Stirlingshire pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

100mph stolen Mercedes driver dodged police stinger during Stirlingshire pursuit

Keir McCallum was pursued for miles after stealing a Mercedes from Stirling.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Police stinger device on road
Keir McCallum, 19, avoided police attempts to stop him, including a stinger. Image: PA.

A teenager in a stolen Mercedes led police on a seven-mile pursuit through Stirlingshire, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles an hour and avoiding a stinger designed to stop him.

Keir McCallum, 19, took the four year old A180 Merc after attending a party in St Ninians, Stirling, the city’s sheriff court was told.

The car’s owner received a notification on an app on his phone at 6.30am on February 17 this year and immediately notified police.

The vehicle, which had a tracker, was spotted by police at 8.45am leaving Cowie, near Stirling, and heading towards the A905 “Low Road” to Edinburgh.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson said two police traffic cars set off in pursuit.

After leaving Throsk, they signalled the car to stop using sirens and flashing lights but McCallum, who had been sticking to the 60mph speed limit, accelerated up to 95, towards the village of Airth, overtaking and forcing oncoming cars to brake to avoid collisions.

He drove through the 30 mph limit in Airth, where pedestrians were present on both sides of the road and people were waiting at a bus stop.

At 75mph, he went straight through a red light at roadworks and drove the wrong way round a roundabout at Bowtrees, near Falkirk, where he hit a kerb.

Police deployed a “stinger” device without success.

Abandoned car

Miss Cuthbertson said officers, after seeking permission for tactical pursuit, tried to use their cars to effect a two-vehicle containment but McCallum managed to “weave his way out” and was lost from sight after going the wrong way up an on-ramp to the A876.

The car’s tracker revealed it had been abandoned near the Kincardine Bridge.

Firearms officers were deployed and McCallum was found nearby and arrested and gave an over-the-limit (35mics/ 22) breath sample.

McCallum, of Kippen, Stirlingshire, appeared by video link from prison to be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to car theft, drink-driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony jailed him for 12 months and banned him from driving for 44 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

A phone with social media on it
Fife pervert back in prison for re-entering 'dark world' of phone filth
James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill
Fife Council staff sickness absence rates are soaring
Fife Council fined £100k after vulnerable 66-year-old choked to death eating corned beef sandwich
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — MSP office 'incident' and killer tagged
Jamie van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man left deaf in one ear after teenager's vicious glassing at Blairgowrie pub
Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Joseph Buick.
Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Gangmaster' trial and Turkey trip