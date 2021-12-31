Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 31, arrested under Dangerous Dogs Act after police investigation in Dundee

By James Simpson
December 31 2021, 5.48pm Updated: December 31 2021, 6.26pm
A man was arrested from an address on Hazlehead Way on Friday.

A man has been arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act after an investigation in Dundee.

Two police units were stationed at a property on Hazlehead Way in the Ardler area of the city on Friday morning.

Police Scotland has confirmed a 31-year-old man will appear in court at a later date in connection with the alleged offences.

The Dangerous Dogs Act makes it illegal for dogs to be out of control in a public place and means there are strict controls on types of dogs which are specifically bred for fighting.

Speaking to The Courier locals confirmed there had been a visible police presence  near Turnberry Avenue throughout the morning.

Dundee City Council (DCC) has confirmed it was involved in the arrest.

“Our Animal Control section attended the property to assist Police Scotland officers,” a DCC spokesman confirmed.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged at a property on Hazelhead Way, Dundee around 10am on Friday, December  31, 2021 in connection with offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear in court at a later date.”

