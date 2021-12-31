Man, 31, arrested under Dangerous Dogs Act after police investigation in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act after an investigation in Dundee.

Two police units were stationed at a property on Hazlehead Way in the Ardler area of the city on Friday morning.

Police Scotland has confirmed a 31-year-old man will appear in court at a later date in connection with the alleged offences.

The Dangerous Dogs Act makes it illegal for dogs to be out of control in a public place and means there are strict controls on types of dogs which are specifically bred for fighting.

Speaking to The Courier locals confirmed there had been a visible police presence near Turnberry Avenue throughout the morning.

Dundee City Council (DCC) has confirmed it was involved in the arrest.

“Our Animal Control section attended the property to assist Police Scotland officers,” a DCC spokesman confirmed.

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged at a property on Hazelhead Way, Dundee around 10am on Friday, December 31, 2021 in connection with offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear in court at a later date.”