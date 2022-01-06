Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two people taken to hospital following crash on M90 south of Perth

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 6 2022, 5.42pm Updated: January 6 2022, 6.29pm
The crash has happened south of Perth.
The crash has happened south of Perth.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the M90 south of Perth.

Two lanes of the motorway were partly blocked by the collision between junction eight for Arlary and junction nine for Bridge of Earn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the M90 northbound near Glenfarg around 4.50pm on Thursday,  January 6, 2022.

“Emergency services are at the scene and one lane is closed. Two people have been taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

Traffic is said to be slow in the area with police and firefighters sent to the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says three appliances from Perth attended the incident.

She said: “We received a call  at 5.01pm to go to a road traffic crash on the M90 south of Perth.

“We left the scene at 5.26pm. We were not required to use any equipment.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

One passerby posted on social media that  there is “debris everywhere”.

 

