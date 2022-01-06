Two people taken to hospital following crash on M90 south of Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the M90 south of Perth.

Two lanes of the motorway were partly blocked by the collision between junction eight for Arlary and junction nine for Bridge of Earn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the M90 northbound near Glenfarg around 4.50pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

“Emergency services are at the scene and one lane is closed. Two people have been taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

Traffic is said to be slow in the area with police and firefighters sent to the scene.

NEW❗️⌚️16:55#M90 RTC RTC partially blocking lanes 1 & 2 of the M90 northbound between J8 Arlary & J9 Bridge of Earn. Traffic slowing on approach. Police are en route. Please #TakeCare and #ExpectDelays.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/lJfGuOP4PP — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 6, 2022

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says three appliances from Perth attended the incident.

She said: “We received a call at 5.01pm to go to a road traffic crash on the M90 south of Perth.

“We left the scene at 5.26pm. We were not required to use any equipment.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

One passerby posted on social media that there is “debris everywhere”.