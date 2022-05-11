3 Arbroath talking points: Are Lichties in Premiership play-off driving seat after Inverness stalemate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Arbroath talking points: Are Lichties in Premiership play-off driving seat after Inverness stalemate?

By Scott Lorimer
May 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 11 2022, 12.40pm
Michael McKenna of Arbroath makes a pass under pressure from Inverness' Reece McAlear.
Arbroath look to have a slight advantage in the Premiership semi-final after holding Inverness to a 0-0 draw in the Highlands.

With all the hype and build up to the first-leg in front of the TV cameras, the Lichties were happy to see it out for a Gayfield showdown on Friday.

The Angus team did have their chances, though, and looked to be the better of the two sides in the first half.

Inverness began to take hold of the game towards the end of the first-leg but, unlike against Kilmarnock, Arbroath held on.

Courier Sports takes a look at three talking points from the clash in Inverness.

Defensive masterclass

Once again this season, the Arbroath defence has shown itself to be the strongest part of the team.

Inverness did look a threat. Logan Chalmers and Austin Samuels in particular were a handful for Jason Thomson and Tam O’Brien.

On occasion, they found their way through. Even Dick Campbell admitted his side rode their luck at times.

Last-ditch Arbroath defending denied Austin Samuel of Inverness.
But if the Lichties rear-guard weren’t able to stop them, Derek Gaston was the final line of defence.

That is now 19 clean sheets for Arbroath this season, proving once more that the part-timers are not to be underestimated.

Goals aplenty at Gayfield

While Arbroath’s defence rightly earns plaudits, up front they are lethal at home.

In their last four Gayfield clashes, they have found the net 12 times, conceding four – three of which came in the freak 3-3 draw with Raith Rovers.

Arbroath have not been shy in finding the net at Gayfield this season.
Spread across the season, the side are averaging nearly two goals a game at home.

In total, they have netted 34 times at Gayfield – more than any other Championship side playing on their own turf.

They haven’t scored against Caley in their two previous meetings on the Angus coast, though. Friday night is the time to change that.

All to play for

Prior to kick off, Dick Campbell expressed his desire to keep the tie ‘alive’ for the returning leg at Gayfield.

The sides’ last meeting before Tuesday night did not end well for Arbroath, who lost out 3-0 in the Highlands, their biggest defeat of the season.

Although slightly reserved in his post-match interview, The Lichties boss will be delighted that his side gave him just what he asked for.

Dick Campbell acknowledges the travelling Arbroath support at full-time in Inverness.
The stalemate could well have put Arbroath in the driving seat at Gayfield.

They have one of the best home records in the country. They have lost just one home game in a league competition all season.

The only sticking point? That home defeat came at the hands of Inverness.

It came on the first day of the season, however, and the Angus side have formed into a cohesive unit since then.

Regardless of what has gone before, Friday is set up to be another blockbuster encounter.

