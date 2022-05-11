3 Arbroath talking points: Are Lichties in Premiership play-off driving seat after Inverness stalemate?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath look to have a slight advantage in the Premiership semi-final after holding Inverness to a 0-0 draw in the Highlands.

With all the hype and build up to the first-leg in front of the TV cameras, the Lichties were happy to see it out for a Gayfield showdown on Friday.

The Angus team did have their chances, though, and looked to be the better of the two sides in the first half.

Inverness began to take hold of the game towards the end of the first-leg but, unlike against Kilmarnock, Arbroath held on.

Courier Sports takes a look at three talking points from the clash in Inverness.

Defensive masterclass

Once again this season, the Arbroath defence has shown itself to be the strongest part of the team.

Inverness did look a threat. Logan Chalmers and Austin Samuels in particular were a handful for Jason Thomson and Tam O’Brien.

On occasion, they found their way through. Even Dick Campbell admitted his side rode their luck at times.

But if the Lichties rear-guard weren’t able to stop them, Derek Gaston was the final line of defence.

That is now 19 clean sheets for Arbroath this season, proving once more that the part-timers are not to be underestimated.

Goals aplenty at Gayfield

While Arbroath’s defence rightly earns plaudits, up front they are lethal at home.

In their last four Gayfield clashes, they have found the net 12 times, conceding four – three of which came in the freak 3-3 draw with Raith Rovers.

Spread across the season, the side are averaging nearly two goals a game at home.

In total, they have netted 34 times at Gayfield – more than any other Championship side playing on their own turf.

They haven’t scored against Caley in their two previous meetings on the Angus coast, though. Friday night is the time to change that.

All to play for

Prior to kick off, Dick Campbell expressed his desire to keep the tie ‘alive’ for the returning leg at Gayfield.

The sides’ last meeting before Tuesday night did not end well for Arbroath, who lost out 3-0 in the Highlands, their biggest defeat of the season.

Although slightly reserved in his post-match interview, The Lichties boss will be delighted that his side gave him just what he asked for.

The stalemate could well have put Arbroath in the driving seat at Gayfield.

They have one of the best home records in the country. They have lost just one home game in a league competition all season.

The only sticking point? That home defeat came at the hands of Inverness.

It came on the first day of the season, however, and the Angus side have formed into a cohesive unit since then.

Regardless of what has gone before, Friday is set up to be another blockbuster encounter.