Arbroath boss Dick Campbell aims to keep Inverness Caley Thistle play-off tie 'alive' for Gayfield showdown

By Scott Lorimer
May 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 10 2022, 9.12am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell aims to set up a pulsating Premiership play-off semi-final second leg at Gayfield when his side face Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night.

The Lichties travel to the Highland capital for the semi-final opener against an in-form Caley side.

The teams last faced each other in March at the Caledonian Stadium, when the  Highlanders inflicted Arbroath’s heaviest defeat of the season.

‘Keep game alive’ for Gayfield

Campbell says lessons have been learnt from that 3-0 loss as they look to put themselves in the best possible position for the returning leg in four days’ time.

“We want to bring the game back alive,” he told Courier Sport.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was sent to the Inverness stand
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was sent to the stands during the 3-0 defeat to Inverness

“We’ll have a big crowd here on Friday night, but that game will sort itself out.

“We’ve been doing it all season but this is the big one to get us into the final.

“I’ve got no issues with who we’re playing or what we’re going to do. Anybody who plays us needs to play really well and catch us on an off day.

“I didn’t need to go over it [the 3-0 defeat]; we’ve only been beaten five times this year. Inverness have been beaten 11, but it is what it is.”

The Arbroath boss’ main worry ahead of the game is who to play.

After their galling 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock, the Lichties bounced back with a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Morton.

Campbell is now in a quandary over who to start against Caley.

“You just have to bring the game on,” he said. “My big problem is the team selection.

“I made nine changes last time and we still won. I’ve got all of these problems in my mind but I know what we’ve got to do.”

Well-rested Arbroath

Billy Dodds’ men dispatched Partick Thistle over two legs in the play-off quarter finals.

The Angus side, meanwhile, head into their promotion push fresh off the back of an 11-day rest.

Boss Campbell believes that could have done his part-time players the world of good after a tiring campaign.

“I think so,” he told Courier Sport. “Time will tell if they needed it but I’m very happy with the boys.

“The players know what’s in front of them. It has been a long season.

“No matter what they do, they have been a credit to Arbroath Football Club all season and we need one last big effort.”

