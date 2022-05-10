Proposed solar energy farm in Dunfermline will be big enough to power 7,000 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proposed solar energy farm in Dunfermline will be big enough to power 7,000 homes

By Neil Henderson
May 10 2022, 8.22am Updated: May 10 2022, 11.41am
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
A new solar farm in Dunfermline will have the capacity to power 7,000 homes per year if it gets the green light.

Plans for the energy park with 75,000 solar panels have been lodged with Fife Council at the former Lochhead open-cast mine in Wellend.

The company behind the application, Dunfermline Solar Ltd, part of AMPYR Solar Europe, says the plans will be a source of new low carbon power and supports the Scottish Government’s commitment to renewable energy.

The site will contain around 75,000 solar panels.
The government has targeted a 75% reduction of emissions by 2030 and wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

Energy to power 7,000 homes

In a supporting statement with the planning application, Dunfermline Solar said:  “The proposed development will deliver a solar export capacity of up to 29.9MW with the potential to generate approximately 27.5GWh of renewable electricity annually.

“This is sufficient energy to power an estimated 7,000 households per annum, based on average domestic household consumption. ”

75,000 solar panels

During the expected 30-year lifespan of the park, the facility will save 360,000 metric tonnes of carbon CO2, according to the application.

The proposed energy park will cover part of the former open-cast site.

The mine, north of Dunfermline, was closed more than a decade ago and was turned into agricultural land.

After the 30-year cycle of the solar farm, it is proposed it will revert again to agriculture.

The plans are expected to go before councillors in the coming months.

If approved, it is thought the site will be fully operational after six months of construction.

