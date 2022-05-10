Proposed solar energy farm in Dunfermline will be big enough to power 7,000 homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new solar farm in Dunfermline will have the capacity to power 7,000 homes per year if it gets the green light.

Plans for the energy park with 75,000 solar panels have been lodged with Fife Council at the former Lochhead open-cast mine in Wellend.

The company behind the application, Dunfermline Solar Ltd, part of AMPYR Solar Europe, says the plans will be a source of new low carbon power and supports the Scottish Government’s commitment to renewable energy.

The government has targeted a 75% reduction of emissions by 2030 and wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

Energy to power 7,000 homes

In a supporting statement with the planning application, Dunfermline Solar said: “The proposed development will deliver a solar export capacity of up to 29.9MW with the potential to generate approximately 27.5GWh of renewable electricity annually.

“This is sufficient energy to power an estimated 7,000 households per annum, based on average domestic household consumption. ”

75,000 solar panels

During the expected 30-year lifespan of the park, the facility will save 360,000 metric tonnes of carbon CO2, according to the application.

The mine, north of Dunfermline, was closed more than a decade ago and was turned into agricultural land.

After the 30-year cycle of the solar farm, it is proposed it will revert again to agriculture.

The plans are expected to go before councillors in the coming months.

If approved, it is thought the site will be fully operational after six months of construction.