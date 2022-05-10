LEE WILKIE: Getting anything from Celtic is a bonus, Dundee United must focus on huge Ross County clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have a tall order on their hands this midweek.

They are tasked with somehow denying Celtic their title at Tannadice tomorrow.

If Tam Courts and his side get something, then brilliant, they head into the final weekend full of confidence.

The most important game for them, though, is Ross County on Saturday.

Unless the Staggies shock Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow, United may only need to avoid defeat to guarantee European football next season.

What a great position to be in.

Grumbles

However, I did see a fair few grumblings from United fans after Saturday’s defeat at Ibrox.

I understand the frustration at a poor performance but I wasn’t surprised to see Dundee United lose at Ibrox.

Rangers have been unreal in Europe this season and flying at home.

They might have made changes but those changes would walk into any other team in the league, aside from Celtic.

These days, getting anything from the Old Firm is a bonus.

Yes, United can play better stuff but Courts will know that, too.

But to finish fourth without playing that well leaves them in a great place.

Imagine they had played out of their skins all season and finished fourth.

Where do you go from there?

A few tweaks and they can look higher next season.