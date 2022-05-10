LEE WILKIE: Getting anything from Celtic is a bonus, Dundee United must focus on huge Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Getting anything from Celtic is a bonus, Dundee United must focus on huge Ross County clash

By Lee Wilkie
May 10 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 10 2022, 3.40pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts at Ibrox.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts at Ibrox.

Dundee United have a tall order on their hands this midweek.

They are tasked with somehow denying Celtic their title at Tannadice tomorrow.

If Tam Courts and his side get something, then brilliant, they head into the final weekend full of confidence.

The most important game for them, though, is Ross County on Saturday.

Unless the Staggies shock Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow, United may only need to avoid defeat to guarantee European football next season.

What a great position to be in.

Mathew Cudjoe challenges Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Mathew Cudjoe challenges Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Grumbles

However, I did see a fair few grumblings from United fans after Saturday’s defeat at Ibrox.

I understand the frustration at a poor performance but I wasn’t surprised to see Dundee United lose at Ibrox.

Rangers have been unreal in Europe this season and flying at home.

They might have made changes but those changes would walk into any other team in the league, aside from Celtic.

These days, getting anything from the Old Firm is a bonus.

Yes, United can play better stuff but Courts will know that, too.

But to finish fourth without playing that well leaves them in a great place.

Imagine they had played out of their skins all season and finished fourth.

Where do you go from there?

A few tweaks and they can look higher next season.

