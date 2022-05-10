LEE WILKIE: Why Mark McGhee may stay on as Dundee manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Why Mark McGhee may stay on as Dundee manager

By Lee Wilkie
May 10 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 10 2022, 3.41pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee at St Mirren.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee at St Mirren.

Saturday’s defeat at St Mirren summed up Dundee’s season.

Relegation is pretty much a done deal now.

The most frustrating thing to me is since Mark McGhee’s appointment, the Dark Blues haven’t been really bad all that often.

They’ve just completely failed to take any opportunities laid out for them.

I’m not just talking about missing chances on the pitch, though that clearly would have helped!

But they’ve had so many must-win games now but seem to still have a chance afterwards.

Cammy Kerr at full-time on Saturday.
Cammy Kerr at full-time on Saturday.

Obviously, those have now run out but they’ll have been kicking themselves looking at St Johnstone’s results over the past wee while.

There have been multiple opportunities to prove they belong in the league.

All passed up.

And that tells you there’s a lack of quality through the squad.

It sounds bad but there’s a few in that squad not good enough for Premiership level.

They’ve been a ‘nearly’ team all season.

Good points in games but no actual points picked up.

Expectations

At the start of the season, I quite liked the look of their squad.

I thought they had enough to do well.

Bringing in Leigh Griffiths could have been a great signing but obviously didn’t work out in any way.

But there was Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan to back him up, neither worked either for different reasons.

After flying through the play-offs last season, all the signs were it would be a good season back in the Premiership.

Expectations were high but they’ve not been close to meeting them.

Now they have to lick their wounds and decide what happens for next season.

Who stays and who goes.

McGhee

Mark McGhee’s contract is up but I’m not convinced he’ll be leaving.

His relationship with Gordon Strachan might be enough for him to stick around in the job.

It will be a tough one to sell to the fans, of course.

Mark McGhee discusses tactics with assistant Simon Rusk.
Mark McGhee discusses tactics with assistant Simon Rusk.

Especially if he ends the season without a win to his name.

Supporters are screaming out for someone they can get behind to bring the club forward again.

But, I think they should be prepared in case it is Mark McGhee once more.

He’s been completely limited in what he could do with Dundee, coming in after the transfer window and will point to that in mitigation.

Charlie Adam

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam after his costly error at St Mirren.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam after his costly error at St Mirren.

More interesting is what happens with Charlie Adam.

If he does leave, I hope he’ll not only be remembered for that mistake at St Mirren.

He’s shown much more class than that over his time at Dens.

For me, I think getting him into the coaching side of things would be a good way of keeping fans onside.

But they still have two games to go and, hopefully, they can show a bit of fight.

There’s a way to go down, the players need to show the fans they have given everything.

