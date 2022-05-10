Sheku Bayoh inquiry gets under way seven years after Kirkcaldy man’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Sheku Bayoh inquiry gets under way seven years after Kirkcaldy man’s death

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 10 2022, 8.39am Updated: May 10 2022, 10.25am
Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

A public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh begins today in Edinburgh, more than seven years after he died.

The 31-year-old died on May 3, 2015 after an incident in a street in Kirkcaldy involving officers of Police Scotland.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

Police officers involved in the inquiry had sought official undertakings that what they say during the hearings cannot be used later.

However, they failed in their bid and the Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.

Family statement

Speaking on behalf of the family ahead of the public inquiry Aamer Anwar said they are entitled to the truth.

The lawyer said: “Sheku’s family believe they were failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the law.

“There were repeated attempts to criminalise, stereotype and smear Sheku in his death.

Family lawyer Aamer Anwar with Sheku Bayoh’s family.

“The Bayoh family have described Sheku as Scotland’s George Floyd, the only difference they believe is that despite seven years of struggle the Bayoh’s have never seen justice and are yet to hear the whole truth.

“This inquiry owes its existence to the struggle fought by Sheku’s loved ones, and they believe no police officer or institution should be allowed to evade scrutiny.

“Sheku’s loved ones have waited a very long time to hear the truth and that is the very least they are entitled to.”

Died in Kirkcaldy

Father-of-two Mr Bayoh, died after he was detained on Hayfield Road by police officers at around 7am on May 3, 2015.

He was arrested and a struggle ensued between the pipe fitter and multiple police officers seeking to restrain him.

Mr Bayoh’s family remain angry that two years ago, the Lord Advocate confirmed no police officer, or Police Scotland, would face prosecution.

Sheku Bayoh: Key questions answered as the inquiry into Fife man's death meets in Edinburgh

