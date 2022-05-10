Sheku Bayoh inquiry gets under way seven years after Kirkcaldy man’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh begins today in Edinburgh, more than seven years after he died.

The 31-year-old died on May 3, 2015 after an incident in a street in Kirkcaldy involving officers of Police Scotland.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

Police officers involved in the inquiry had sought official undertakings that what they say during the hearings cannot be used later.

However, they failed in their bid and the Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.

Family statement

Speaking on behalf of the family ahead of the public inquiry Aamer Anwar said they are entitled to the truth.

The lawyer said: “Sheku’s family believe they were failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the law.

“There were repeated attempts to criminalise, stereotype and smear Sheku in his death.

“The Bayoh family have described Sheku as Scotland’s George Floyd, the only difference they believe is that despite seven years of struggle the Bayoh’s have never seen justice and are yet to hear the whole truth.

“This inquiry owes its existence to the struggle fought by Sheku’s loved ones, and they believe no police officer or institution should be allowed to evade scrutiny.

“Sheku’s loved ones have waited a very long time to hear the truth and that is the very least they are entitled to.”

Died in Kirkcaldy

Father-of-two Mr Bayoh, died after he was detained on Hayfield Road by police officers at around 7am on May 3, 2015.

He was arrested and a struggle ensued between the pipe fitter and multiple police officers seeking to restrain him.

Mr Bayoh’s family remain angry that two years ago, the Lord Advocate confirmed no police officer, or Police Scotland, would face prosecution.