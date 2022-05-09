Inverness v Arbroath: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final first leg on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Inverness v Arbroath: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final first leg on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
May 9 2022, 11.56am
Arbroath and Inverness will go head to head at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday night.
Arbroath’s second bite at Premiership promotion kicks off at Inverness on Tuesday night in their play-off semi-final first leg.

The well-rested Lichties, fresh from 11 days without a game, travel to the Highlands to take on Billy Dodds’ men in front of the TV cameras.

Despite their heartbreak at missing out on the Championship title, the Angus side are riding the crest of a wave again.

Dick Campbell celebrates after his side's 1-0 win over Inverness in October.
A convincing 3-0 win over Morton at Gayfield in their last game has brought the feel-good factor to the club.

Tuesday’s first-leg clash is all set up to be an intriguing encounter ahead of the decider on Friday.

When does the game kick off?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Arbroath in the Highland capital on Tuesday night.

The game kicks off at the unusual time of 7.05pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game live, with coverage from 7.00pm. The programme finishes at 9pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

  • Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115
  • Sky Glass: 120
  • Freesat: 106
  • Virgin Media: 108
  • BBC iPlayer
  • BBC Sport Scotland website

Previous meetings

Arbroath finished in second place for a reason, having beaten every team in the Championship.

But Inverness have looked like something of a ‘bogey’ team for the Lichties, with the Caley Jags coming out on top in two of their four clashes this campaign.

Arbroath crashed to a 3-0 defeat in Inverness in March.
On the first day of the season, The Lichties suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to the Highlanders. That result remains the only league defeat at Gayfield this season.

A Michael McKenna free-kick was enough to earn Arbroath victory in Inverness in October.

The side played out a drab 0-0 draw on the Angus coast at New Year before Dick Campbell’s men suffered their biggest defeat of the season in the Highland capital in March, losing out 3-0.

Arbroath have only tasted victory against Inverness once this season, that win coming in a Tuesday night game at the Caledonian Stadium.

The travelling Lichties will hope lightening can strike twice this week.

Courier Sport will be on hand to provide post-match reaction and analysis of the game.

Arbroath play-offs: Driven Lichties ace Colin Hamilton lifts lid on work-football juggling act as motor business owner prepares for Premiership push

