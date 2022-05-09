Inverness v Arbroath: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final first leg on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s second bite at Premiership promotion kicks off at Inverness on Tuesday night in their play-off semi-final first leg.

The well-rested Lichties, fresh from 11 days without a game, travel to the Highlands to take on Billy Dodds’ men in front of the TV cameras.

Despite their heartbreak at missing out on the Championship title, the Angus side are riding the crest of a wave again.

A convincing 3-0 win over Morton at Gayfield in their last game has brought the feel-good factor to the club.

Tuesday’s first-leg clash is all set up to be an intriguing encounter ahead of the decider on Friday.

When does the game kick off?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Arbroath in the Highland capital on Tuesday night.

The game kicks off at the unusual time of 7.05pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game live, with coverage from 7.00pm. The programme finishes at 9pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

BBC iPlayer

BBC Sport Scotland website

Previous meetings

Arbroath finished in second place for a reason, having beaten every team in the Championship.

But Inverness have looked like something of a ‘bogey’ team for the Lichties, with the Caley Jags coming out on top in two of their four clashes this campaign.

On the first day of the season, The Lichties suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to the Highlanders. That result remains the only league defeat at Gayfield this season.

A Michael McKenna free-kick was enough to earn Arbroath victory in Inverness in October.

The side played out a drab 0-0 draw on the Angus coast at New Year before Dick Campbell’s men suffered their biggest defeat of the season in the Highland capital in March, losing out 3-0.

Arbroath have only tasted victory against Inverness once this season, that win coming in a Tuesday night game at the Caledonian Stadium.

The travelling Lichties will hope lightening can strike twice this week.

Courier Sport will be on hand to provide post-match reaction and analysis of the game.