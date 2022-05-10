Never-say-die Arbroath stars hailed as Dick Campbell eyes bumper Gayfield crowd at play-off decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Never-say-die Arbroath stars hailed as Dick Campbell eyes bumper Gayfield crowd at play-off decider

By Scott Lorimer
May 10 2022, 9.59pm
Dick Campbell and Billy Dodds shake hands during the Premiership play-off semi-final.
Dick Campbell and Billy Dodds shake hands during the Premiership play-off semi-final.

Dick Campbell has praised his players’ never-say-die attitude after Arbroath held Inverness to a draw in the first leg of their Premiership play-off.

The stalemate sets up an exciting decider on Friday night under the Gayfield floodlights.

The Lichties had to battle at times with shots raining down on the away goal.

But it was the Angus side who started the game the brighter of the sides, with Caley coming into the game in the second half forcing Derek Gaston action several times.

‘Game of two halves’

Campbell admits his side rode their luck at times but were worthy of the shut-out.

“It was close to the proverbial game of two halves,” he said.

“We were definitely stronger in the first half, but they had great chances in the second half.

Last-ditch Arbroath defending denied Austin Samuel of Inverness.
Last-ditch Arbroath defending denied Austin Samuel of Inverness.

“I don’t think they were created; they fell to them.

“With a bit more composure they could have scored but they didn’t.

“We’ve got one of the best goals against record in the league, more shut-outs than anyone else and people question the right of us to be here.

“There’s been a bit of that going on in the last few days.”

Big Gayfield crowd expected

A couple of hundred Lichties made the long trip north for the Tuesday night clash to support their side.

Thousands are expected to pack out Gayfield for the return leg.

The Arbroath gaffer knows his side will put on a show for their fans – but what he is not quite certain of yet is how they will approach the game.

“We’ll have a bigger crowd on Friday than they got up here,” he said.

 

“It will be a great occasion. Any manager would be very happy with these players who are going to their work in the morning.

“I just try to get the best out of them and I thought they were magnificent tonight. At the end, they were throwing themselves into every tackle.

“It will be an interesting second leg and I’ve got a real problem on Friday. Do I get the bugle out, the Bobby Linns of this world who can win games for you?

“We’ll see.

“I’m going to rest them on Thursday and get the cold baths sorted for Friday.

“I thought a draw was a fair result.”

Inverness reaction

Meanwhile, Inverness boss Billy Dodds was left to rue his side’s missed chances.

The home side had 14 attempts on goal, but Dodds insists his players will pick themselves up for the trip to Gayfield.

“We’d the better chances,” Dodds said. “We had really good chances to win the game. We missed them but we go again.

“Arbroath is a hard place to go and that’s why they are where they are – deservedly so. We know what’s at stake and what they will bring to the game.

“We’ll be ready.”

Inverness 0-0 Arbroath: Premiership play-off finely poised after first-leg stalemate in Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier