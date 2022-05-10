Never-say-die Arbroath stars hailed as Dick Campbell eyes bumper Gayfield crowd at play-off decider

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has praised his players’ never-say-die attitude after Arbroath held Inverness to a draw in the first leg of their Premiership play-off.

The stalemate sets up an exciting decider on Friday night under the Gayfield floodlights.

The Lichties had to battle at times with shots raining down on the away goal.

But it was the Angus side who started the game the brighter of the sides, with Caley coming into the game in the second half forcing Derek Gaston action several times.

‘Game of two halves’

Campbell admits his side rode their luck at times but were worthy of the shut-out.

“It was close to the proverbial game of two halves,” he said.

“We were definitely stronger in the first half, but they had great chances in the second half.

“I don’t think they were created; they fell to them.

“With a bit more composure they could have scored but they didn’t.

“We’ve got one of the best goals against record in the league, more shut-outs than anyone else and people question the right of us to be here.

“There’s been a bit of that going on in the last few days.”

Big Gayfield crowd expected

A couple of hundred Lichties made the long trip north for the Tuesday night clash to support their side.

Thousands are expected to pack out Gayfield for the return leg.

The Arbroath gaffer knows his side will put on a show for their fans – but what he is not quite certain of yet is how they will approach the game.

“We’ll have a bigger crowd on Friday than they got up here,” he said.

“It will be a great occasion. Any manager would be very happy with these players who are going to their work in the morning.

“I just try to get the best out of them and I thought they were magnificent tonight. At the end, they were throwing themselves into every tackle.

“It will be an interesting second leg and I’ve got a real problem on Friday. Do I get the bugle out, the Bobby Linns of this world who can win games for you?

“We’ll see.

“I’m going to rest them on Thursday and get the cold baths sorted for Friday.

“I thought a draw was a fair result.”

Inverness reaction

Meanwhile, Inverness boss Billy Dodds was left to rue his side’s missed chances.

The home side had 14 attempts on goal, but Dodds insists his players will pick themselves up for the trip to Gayfield.

“We’d the better chances,” Dodds said. “We had really good chances to win the game. We missed them but we go again.

“Arbroath is a hard place to go and that’s why they are where they are – deservedly so. We know what’s at stake and what they will bring to the game.

“We’ll be ready.”