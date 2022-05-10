St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson suffers another injury ‘setback’ as chances of comeback this season fade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Bryson’s chances of playing a part in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival battle look remote after manager Callum Davidson revealed another injury “setback”.

The veteran midfielder hasn’t featured since Boxing Day.

A recent return to the training ground after an ankle operation raised hopes of a late-season comeback but, even if Saints make it into the play-offs, time is against him.

“Craig has had a bit of a setback,” said Davidson.

“It’s frustrating for him but it is important at this stage of his career we look after him. He isn’t getting any younger. It is an important time in his career.

“We have to make sure he is 100%.

“It will be a big ask to have him in the play-offs but we have to make sure his ankle is right.

“We will wait and see how he gets on.”

If Saints have a two-leg play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath to negotiate, Bryson will be a valuable support off the pitch at the very least.

“Craig has had play-off experience down south,” said Davidson.

“That experience can help the younger players. We have a few like that in the dressing room and they will have an important role to play before the end of the season.”