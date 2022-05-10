St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson suffers another injury ‘setback’ as chances of comeback this season fade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson suffers another injury ‘setback’ as chances of comeback this season fade

By Eric Nicolson
May 10 2022, 10.26pm
Craig Bryson has suffered a setback.
Craig Bryson’s chances of playing a part in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival battle look remote after manager Callum Davidson revealed another injury “setback”.

The veteran midfielder hasn’t featured since Boxing Day.

A recent return to the training ground after an ankle operation raised hopes of a late-season comeback but, even if Saints make it into the play-offs, time is against him.

“Craig has had a bit of a setback,” said Davidson.

“It’s frustrating for him but it is important at this stage of his career we look after him. He isn’t getting any younger. It is an important time in his career.

“We have to make sure he is 100%.

“It will be a big ask to have him in the play-offs but we have to make sure his ankle is right.

“We will wait and see how he gets on.”

Craig Bryson in action earlier this season.
If Saints have a two-leg play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Arbroath to negotiate, Bryson will be a valuable support off the pitch at the very least.

“Craig has had play-off experience down south,” said Davidson.

“That experience can help the younger players. We have a few like that in the dressing room and they will have an important role to play before the end of the season.”

