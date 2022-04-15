Craig Bryson could yet have a vital part to play in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Bryson could yet have a vital part to play in St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The veteran midfielder hasn’t seen Premiership action since Boxing Day but is closing in on a Saints comeback following an ankle operation.

Bryson, who has only played 10 matches this season, returned to the training ground recently and Davidson is hoping he’ll be able to call upon the former Scotland international’s services in the post-split run-in.

Really good to see @Spoony_10 and @cbryson44 on the rehab trail after long injury layoffs with @StJohnstone physio Jim Law pic.twitter.com/lAVV4IMF2E — ppapics (@ppapics) April 8, 2022

“We have missed Craig this season,” said the Perth boss.

“He was out for the start of the season then came into the side and was playing very well.

“He was excellent when we played Celtic in the League Cup semis at Hampden.

“We have definitely missed his energy and experience in the middle of the park, so hopefully we’ll have him back for the last few games.

“Craig has so much experience.

“He’s played in a lot of big games at a very good level, so having someone like him coming back would be a huge boost.

“He is used to playing under pressure, he’s done that his whole career and he’ll be an asset for us.”