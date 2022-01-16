St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson needs ankle operation and will be out for up to 8 weeks

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have suffered a big injury blow, with Craig Bryson ruled out for up to two months.

The veteran midfielder will undergo an ankle operation after “putting his body on the line” before the mid-season break, Perth boss Callum Davidson has revealed.

The former Derby County and Aberdeen man had to wait until the end of October for his first appearance but became a crucial player for Davidson thereafter.

“Everyone is fit apart from Craig Bryson,” said Davidson, as bottom of the Premiership Saints prepare to resume their season away to Hearts on Tuesday night.

“Craig will be out for six to eight weeks.

“He was struggling towards the end of that run of games in December.

“He has had a wee niggling problem with his ankle and needs an operation.

“Craig put his body on the line because we were struggling for players. He deserves a lot of credit for that.

“It’s a big blow for him but we have others who are fit and ready to go.”

If Bryson is sidelined for the full eight weeks, the 35-year-old would miss 11 games.