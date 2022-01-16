Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson needs ankle operation and will be out for up to 8 weeks

By Eric Nicolson
January 16 2022, 10.55am
St Johnstone's Craig Bryson will need an ankle operation.
St Johnstone have suffered a big injury blow, with Craig Bryson ruled out for up to two months.

The veteran midfielder will undergo an ankle operation after “putting his body on the line” before the mid-season break, Perth boss Callum Davidson has revealed.

The former Derby County and Aberdeen man had to wait until the end of October for his first appearance but became a crucial player for Davidson thereafter.

“Everyone is fit apart from Craig Bryson,” said Davidson, as bottom of the Premiership Saints prepare to resume their season away to Hearts on Tuesday night.

“Craig will be out for six to eight weeks.

“He was struggling towards the end of that run of games in December.

“He has had a wee niggling problem with his ankle and needs an operation.

“Craig put his body on the line because we were struggling for players. He deserves a lot of credit for that.

“It’s a big blow for him but we have others who are fit and ready to go.”

If Bryson is sidelined for the full eight weeks, the 35-year-old would miss 11 games.

