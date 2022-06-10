Fife GP shortage: Campaign for improvements receives support following patient fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife GP shortage: Campaign for improvements receives support following patient fears

By Claire Warrender
June 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 10 2022, 9.19am
Mr Downie is concerned about the Fife GP shortage
Councillor Graeme Downie said the situation could put public health at risk.

A campaign for improvements to GP services in west Fife has secured the support of the new Fife Council administration.

Patients at Valleyfield Medical Practice fear it will take a death before concerns over an “appalling” appointments system are addressed.

Valleyfield Health Centre.

There is only one doctor in place at the practice, where just 15% of calls were answered between January and April.

One woman called 118 times before she managed to speak to a receptionist.

And another tried for days to get through after discovering a lump.

And while NHS Fife has pledged to continue efforts to recruit doctors, a national shortage means it has so far been unsuccessful.

Labour councillor Graeme Downie raised the issue at Thursday’s full Fife Council meeting.

And health spokesman David Graham agreed services must be improved.

He also urged the Scottish Government to do more to increase the number of GPs in Fife.

‘Lives are being put at risk’

Mr Downie said: “The situation at Valleyfield Medical Practice has been raised constantly with me, both before and since I was elected.

“I will not stop fighting until NHS Fife show me their plan to improve the situation.

“I am grateful for the support of Councillor Graham because local people are telling me that lives are being put at risk by the current situation.”

Councillor David Graham is concerned about the Fife GP shortage.

The catchment for Valleyfield Medical Practice includes the villages of High Valleyfield, Culross, Torryburn and Newmills.

Mr Graham said he supports the improvement of services across the region.

And he added: “This is a very, very important issue.

“There is a UK-side shortage of general practitioners and it’s something I’ve been raising for a number of years.

“I don’t see it getting any better at the moment.”

Mr Graham plans to discuss the issue with NHS Fife in the coming days.

NHS Fife working to recruit additional GPs

Dr Helen Hellewell, associate medical director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, confirmed a national GP shortage is making recruitment difficult across the country.

And she said: “We have been working for some time to recruit additional GPs for Valleyfield Medical Practice.

“However, despite significant efforts, we have not yet been able to make any permanent appointments.”

The efforts to recruit permanent medical staff at the Fife GP practice is continuing.

And in the meantime, it is supported by salaried and locum doctors.

Dr Hellewell said improvements had already been made to the telephone system at High Valleyfield.

These include the introduction of new phone lines and a change to the repeat prescription ordering service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]