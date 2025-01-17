Shock at £60 Glenrothes private car park charge for 18-minute stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock at £60 Glenrothes private car park charge for 18-minute stay

A Fife mum says the fine is unjust and has warned other drivers to be on their guard.

By Claire Warrender
Parking signs at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes are high on lamp-posts
Parking signs at the Saltire Centre outlining terms and conditions. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife mum has warned drivers to be on their guard after her son was fined £60 for an 18-minute car park stop.

Craig Annan, 20, parked at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes at 11pm last April.

And he was shocked to receive a parking charge notice through the post weeks later.

It turns out that, while it is free to park there for two hours during the day, there is a £5 charge after 9pm.

However, Craig didn’t see the signs.

Mum Linzi says more needs to be done to ensure signs in private car parks are clear and easy to read.

“These signs are high up out of view, the writing is small and they’re not illuminated when it’s dark,” she said.

“I think it’s unjust, I really do.”

‘All very cloak and dagger’

While Craig’s issue happened several months ago, Linzi decided to get in touch after reading about another problem at the same Glenrothes private car park.

Leven estate agent Jim Parker complained he received a £60 charge after missing signs in the pouring rain.

He also alleged information is deliberately placed out of the line of sight to catch people out.

Private Parking signs at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes, attached to a lamp-post
Linzi took a photo of the sign in the private Glenrothes car park, placed high on a lamp-post. Image: Supplied.

Linzi, from Kirkcaldy, added: “I appealed the fine but it was rejected.

“It’s all very cloak and dagger and nobody knows about this £5 charge until the letter comes through the door.

“I have to say, I was astounded. I’ve been shopping there for years and was not aware of this at all.”

What does Glenrothes private parking operator say?

The Glenrothes car park is managed by NexusPark, which operates more than 1,200 sites across the UK

Nexus says enforcement is “part of a parking management strategy, ensuring our clients’ requirements are met and their customers are able to park easily”.

The company did not respond when The Courier outlined Linzi’s claims.

However, it said previously: “Clear signage on site outlines the terms.”

