Shock at £60 Glenrothes private car park charge for 18-minute stay

A Fife mum has warned drivers to be on their guard after her son was fined £60 for an 18-minute car park stop.

Craig Annan, 20, parked at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes at 11pm last April.

And he was shocked to receive a parking charge notice through the post weeks later.

It turns out that, while it is free to park there for two hours during the day, there is a £5 charge after 9pm.

However, Craig didn’t see the signs.

Mum Linzi says more needs to be done to ensure signs in private car parks are clear and easy to read.

“These signs are high up out of view, the writing is small and they’re not illuminated when it’s dark,” she said.

“I think it’s unjust, I really do.”

‘All very cloak and dagger’

While Craig’s issue happened several months ago, Linzi decided to get in touch after reading about another problem at the same Glenrothes private car park.

Leven estate agent Jim Parker complained he received a £60 charge after missing signs in the pouring rain.

He also alleged information is deliberately placed out of the line of sight to catch people out.

Linzi, from Kirkcaldy, added: “I appealed the fine but it was rejected.

“It’s all very cloak and dagger and nobody knows about this £5 charge until the letter comes through the door.

“I have to say, I was astounded. I’ve been shopping there for years and was not aware of this at all.”

What does Glenrothes private parking operator say?

The Glenrothes car park is managed by NexusPark, which operates more than 1,200 sites across the UK

Nexus says enforcement is “part of a parking management strategy, ensuring our clients’ requirements are met and their customers are able to park easily”.

The company did not respond when The Courier outlined Linzi’s claims.

However, it said previously: “Clear signage on site outlines the terms.”