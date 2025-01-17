Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid

Ryan Wilson was caught stealing purses at Wagamama.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Wilson
Ryan Wilson. Image: Facebook

A repeat criminal brought chaos to one of Dundee’s newest restaurants after a chef caught him stealing purses.

Ryan Wilson pulled the man’s hair and violently struggled with him at Wagamama after he was confronted about leaving the staff room.

Wilson was jailed in December 2023 for stealing from a city centre hotel room and was locked up in 2021 for a raid on a pensioner’s home.

The 29-year-old is now back behind bars after he admitted causing the unsavoury scenes at the Asian-themed venue on Whitehall Street last November.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a chef working at Wagamama became suspicious of Wilson roaming around the restaurant.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “The complainer’s attention was drawn to the accused leaving the staff room area.

“He did not recognise the accused and didn’t think he was a member of staff.

“He challenged him about what he was doing and asked the accused to empty his pockets but the accused refused.”

Wagamama Dundee
Wagamama Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Wilson ran towards a set of stairs but a struggle ensued as the chef tried to stop the crook from leaving.

Ms High added: “The accused began to pull the complainer’s hair.

“They were separated from each other and another staff member contacted the police.”

Officers caught up with Wilson who was found in possession of house keys, two purses and a mobile phone.

Four months earlier, Wilson lashed out at a suspicious Tesco security guard.

He was noted to be unsteady on his feet and after being intercepted at the front door, shouted “f*** off” before saying he would “smash his face in”.

Wilson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted the November 9 incident at Wagamama and abusing the staff member at the Murraygate store on July 1.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client had an “extremely difficult” background and has endured long-term mental health and drug addiction issues.

“When he is released from prison, he ends up in homeless accommodation and starts seeing people he associated with.

“When he’s stable and not on drugs he’s a polite, quiet individual but these are issues that he labours under.

“He had managed to secure a tenancy which would have been a great step in the right direction but he’s going to lose that now.”

Prior to jailing Wilson for 11 months, Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “Given the circumstances and the nature of the offences, there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

