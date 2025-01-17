Fife Council pays £11k to 2 cyclists who made pothole claims – as other councils’ payouts revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council pays £11k to 2 cyclists who made pothole claims – as other councils’ payouts revealed

Local authorities in Tayside and Fife have spent tens of thousands in compensation to pothole victims.

By Finn Nixon
Potholes on the Loch Glow Road on the outskirts of Kelty.
Potholes on the Loch Glow Road on the outskirts of Kelty. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife Council paid more than £11,000 in pothole claims made by two cyclists.

The £11,704 payouts formed more than a third of the £30,243 the local authority spent on pothole compensation claims from cyclists and motorists in 2023/24.

The council’s biggest pothole compensation bill in the past six years was £35,155 in 2020/21 – the same year It paid £13,088 in a claim made by one cyclist.

Figures for pothole compensation payments made by councils in Fife, Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross since 2019 were revealed from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Scottish Conservatives.

Fife Council – Almost £100k spent since 2018

The FOI figures revealed that Fife Council paid out £94,392.89 to 267 drivers between 2018-19 and the end of 2024.

This includes compensation to 13 motorists to date in 2024-25.

Fife Council told The Courier it has spent £9.8m on fixing the region’s roads since April 2024.

This was projected to rise to £10.9m by the end of the financial year, with £3.5m of this going towards making “our roads better”.

Councillor Altany Craik, the council’s roads spokesperson, said: “There’s over 2,500km of roads in Fife which we maintain and keep in a safe condition.

Altany Craik says he understands why drivers are ‘frustrated’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We understand and share the frustration of Fife’s road users, who might be delayed by roadworks.

“We work hard all year round to improve our road network, not just by repairing defects, but with wider infrastructure projects to support the future expansion and economic growth of the area.

“Across the council our budgets continue to be challenged and we have to allocate our resources carefully.”

Angus Council – ‘Tell us about your potholes’

Angus Council has paid out at least £10,072.44 to drivers and £2,670 to cyclists since 2019.

This included £1,565.60 in compensation in 2024.

Between 2018 and 2024, 46 motorists received compensation for claims relating to potholes – including eight motorists in 2024.

These figures are applicable up to November 26, 2024.

A pothole in Aldbar Road, near Brechin, from 2023. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra

Angus Council told The Courier that it “meets” the first £250 of each successful claim that is made in relation to potholes on the 1,130 miles of road in the region.

A spokesperson said: “As part of our risk-based policy, Angus Council will inspect, assess and repair the potholes on the area’s extensive road network throughout the year.

“This includes any potholes identified by our roads staff and any reported to us by the public at any location.

“We encourage people to tell us about potholes and other road issues to us via our online reporting system.”

Dundee City Council – Major rise in payouts last year

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council paid out £4,004.12 in compensation relating to potholes to 15 motorists between 2019 and November 26, 2024.

This included at least £2,426.61 to 12 motorists last year alone.

Potholes in Finlow Terrace, Fintry, from January 2024. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The local authority reported that no cyclists had received compensation during this time.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

Perth and Kinross Council – £17,500 compensation for cyclists in one year

According to the figures, Perth and Kinross Council paid out £17,500 in compensation to cyclists between 2019 and 2024.

All of these compensation claim payments were made in 2021.

Less than three cyclists received compensation that year, with the council not specifying the exact figure.

The local authority also paid £36,050.30 in compensation to 106 drivers during this time.

This includes £1,002.32 in compensation to four motorists in 2024.

Additionally, the council spent £11,979.90 in legal costs dealing with pothole compensation claims.

Peter Barrett, Perth City Centre councillor (Lib Dem), next to potholes in the Gannochy area in 2021.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We understand the frustrations these cause motorists and (we) want to repair potholes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Since 2020 we have placed greater emphasis on first-time permanent repairs using both Tayside Contracts and external contractors.

“This means the repair lasts for longer and so reduces the risk to road users.

“Potholes can be reported to us through the MyPKC website.”

Council roads ‘plagued’ by potholes

In January 2024 a separate FOI revealed that Angus road users were the least likely in Scotland to receive compensation relating to potholes.

The Scottish Conservatives have hit out at the new figures.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for North East Scotland said: “Council-maintained country roads are often the only way to get around the community in rural parts of Scotland.

“But these tend to be plagued by safety problems, constant roadworks and diversions, and issues seem to get worse every year.”

Liam Kerr says people are ‘turned off’ by local roads. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“At a time when we are trying to encourage more people to use bikes instead of cars, the state of our roads turns so many people off.

“I urge the Scottish Government to reverse years of underfunding for councils, so they can head off all these accidents with comprehensive road repairs, which last beyond the next bit of snow or rain.

“All that money paid out to road users would have been better spent on repairing potholes in the first place.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is up to individual local authorities to manage their day-to-day decision-making.

“And allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.

“The Scottish Government has made over £14 billion available to local councils this year, with a record £15 billion for 2025/26 set out in the draft Scottish budget.”

Conversation