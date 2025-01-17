Dundee boss discusses Lyall Cameron conundrum as Ziyad Larkeche derby return chance revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss discusses Lyall Cameron conundrum as Ziyad Larkeche derby return chance revealed

The Dark Blues are preparing for a crucial cup derby on Monday.

By George Cran
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche has been a big miss since getting injured in November. Image: SNS

Ziyad Larkeche could return for Dundee in Monday’s crunch derby clash with rivals Dundee United.

The flying French wing-back has been out of action since suffering a nasty hamstring injury in November.

The initial prognosis said he could be out until the end of January or even into February.

However, he is set to return from parent club QPR this weekend after a positive rehab programme.

“Ziyad Larkeche will be back over the weekend,” Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty confirmed.

Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut
Ziyad Larkeche made his Dundee debut in August’s derby at Tannadice. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“His rehabilitation’s all been good, so he comes back into the squad.

“Obviously, he’s been at his parent club, so it’s important that we get eyes on him as well.

“We’ve been working really closely with them in terms of his rehab programme but once our physios get their hands on him, we’ll see exactly where he is.

“That’ll allow us to make a decision to see how game-ready he is at the moment.”

Lyall Cameron

Larkeche is a possibility for Monday’s cup derby – one who is properly back into contention is Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old returned to the bench in Tuesday’s draw with Celtic after a bout of flu.

He hadn’t trained, however. Now he’s back in with his team-mates day-to-day.

Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is back training. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

The question for Docherty is whether his star man goes straight back into the starting XI after two impressive team displays in his absence.

“I’ve said it from day one, whether it’s goalkeeper, whether it’s centre-forward, in my experience the only way you get success as a squad is if you get competition for places,” the Dundee boss said.

“It’s a healthy competition, the players are aware of that, they’re aware that it’s always important to stress and they need to be a good team-mate.

“I think you’ve seen that with this squad, they have gone over and above for their team-mates.

“When it’s time for people to stand up, they’ve stood up.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“But when you get somebody of the quality of Lyall Cameron made available to you again – I said it before there’s more chance of my team winning games with Lyall Cameron.

“But the important bit for me as well is to see that the ones that came in when he wasn’t available have taken their opportunities as well.

“It does give me a headache but it’s a headache I want.”

Cameron future

Speculation over Cameron’s future continues to make headlines as the Dundee star’s contract runs out at the end of this season.

There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

That allows him to talk to other clubs over a pre-contract deal and Rangers have been credited with interest in the Scotland U/21 international.

Docherty, though, said there have been no developments over Cameron’s future.

“No, again, it’s all speculation,” he added.

“Lyall is a Dundee player and I can understand why he’s attracting attention.

“He’s been offered a contract, as have other ones.

“It’s their prerogative to decide what to do.

“But there’s just speculation with Lyall.

“At the moment he’s a Dundee player and he’s fully focused on a Dundee derby.”

