Perth drivers warned of two weeks of disruption for ‘essential repairs’ to bridge

Perth drivers are being warned of two weeks of disruption while “essential repairs” are carried out on a bridge.

The A93 Isla Road will be down to one lane while the work takes place on Quarrymill Bridge.

The project is due to start on January 27 and last for about a fortnight.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A93 between Perth and Old Scone.

They will be operated manually between 8am to 10am and 2pm to 6pm.

A93 Quarrymill Bridge repairs due to ‘vehicle impacts’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Starting on Monday January 27, we will be undertaking essential repairs on the parapet walls at Quarrymill Bridge, A93 Isla Road, Perth.

“These repairs are necessary due to vehicle impacts and are expected to (last) approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

“On waste collection days, please present bins as usual.

“Access for pedestrians and emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.

“Regrettably, there may be some inconvenience and disruption whilst the works are taking place, and we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.”

Meanwhile, the Friarton Bridge will be closed overnight for a week while inspections take place.