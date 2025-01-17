Perth drivers warned of two weeks of disruption for ‘essential repairs’ to bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth drivers warned of two weeks of disruption for ‘essential repairs’ to bridge

Isla Road will be down to one lane while Quarrymill Bridge is repaired.

By Lucy Scarlett
Quarrymill Bridge.
The bridge walls need repairing due to vehicle impacts. Image: Google Maps

Perth drivers are being warned of two weeks of disruption while “essential repairs” are carried out on a bridge.

The A93 Isla Road will be down to one lane while the work takes place on Quarrymill Bridge.

The project is due to start on January 27 and last for about a fortnight.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A93 between Perth and Old Scone.

They will be operated manually between 8am to 10am and 2pm to 6pm.

A93 Quarrymill Bridge repairs due to ‘vehicle impacts’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Starting on Monday January 27, we will be undertaking essential repairs on the parapet walls at Quarrymill Bridge, A93 Isla Road, Perth.

“These repairs are necessary due to vehicle impacts and are expected to (last) approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

“On waste collection days, please present bins as usual.

Map of the disruption area.
A map showing the location of the roadworks. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

“Access for pedestrians and emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.

“Regrettably, there may be some inconvenience and disruption whilst the works are taking place, and we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.”

Meanwhile, the Friarton Bridge will be closed overnight for a week while inspections take place.

More from Perth & Kinross

Thomas Proudfoot
Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool to fully re-open - but boiler problem still unresolved
Perth recycling centre fire.
Waste firm at centre of Perth fire apologises and reveals £6m investment to prevent…
A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Buses replace trains on THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling this weekend
Woman and small boy pointing at symbols on communication board in Methven Park
Perthshire park communication boards will give more kids a voice
Perth recycling centre victim.
Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two…
How the new Turkish restaurant Milas could look on Perth's High Street.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Black and white photo of group of men in kilts and formal wear at function
Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win
2

Conversation