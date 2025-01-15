Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth’s Friarton Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth’s Friarton Bridge

Traffic will be diverted through the city.

By Andrew Robson
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge.
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge. Image: Amey

Traffic will be diverted through Perth city centre for weeks due to overnight closures on the M90 Friarton Bridge.

Amey will carry out work to “understand the current condition of the bridge”.

The announcement comes a day after a fire shut the bridge for 10 hours and caused “travel chaos” in Perth.

However, Amey says these inspections are routine.

The closures will take place from Monday January 20 until Saturday February 15.

The overnight closures will take place on both carriageways.

The northbound side will be closed on weeknights from 8pm to 6am between Monday January 20 and Friday January 31.

The southbound carriageway will then close on weeknights from February 3 to February 14 from 8pm to 6am.

Diversions when Friarton Bridge is closed

During the closures, traffic will be diverted through the city via Queen’s Bridge.

Northbound closure

Northbound traffic will be diverted via M90 Junction 10 to Broxden Roundabout.

Traffic can then take the third exit and follow the A93 Glasgow Road to South Street and onto Queen’s Bridge.

Motorists can then turn right after Queen’s Bridge and follow the diversion along the A85 Dundee Road to rejoin the A90 travelling northbound at M90 Junction 11.

Southbound Closure

Southbound traffic can exit the M90 at Junction 11 and follow the A85 to Queen’s Bridge where they will cross.

After the bridge traffic can turn left and follow the A989 until it reaches York Place, before turning left and following the A93 to Broxden Roundabout where they can rejoin the M90 southbound.

As part of the works, there will also be single-lane closures at the A90 Barnhill Interchange on January 30 and February 5.

