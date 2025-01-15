Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth’s Friarton Bridge

Traffic will be diverted through Perth city centre for weeks due to overnight closures on the M90 Friarton Bridge.

Amey will carry out work to “understand the current condition of the bridge”.

The announcement comes a day after a fire shut the bridge for 10 hours and caused “travel chaos” in Perth.

However, Amey says these inspections are routine.

The closures will take place from Monday January 20 until Saturday February 15.

The overnight closures will take place on both carriageways.

The northbound side will be closed on weeknights from 8pm to 6am between Monday January 20 and Friday January 31.

The southbound carriageway will then close on weeknights from February 3 to February 14 from 8pm to 6am.

Diversions when Friarton Bridge is closed

During the closures, traffic will be diverted through the city via Queen’s Bridge.

Northbound closure

Northbound traffic will be diverted via M90 Junction 10 to Broxden Roundabout.

Traffic can then take the third exit and follow the A93 Glasgow Road to South Street and onto Queen’s Bridge.

Motorists can then turn right after Queen’s Bridge and follow the diversion along the A85 Dundee Road to rejoin the A90 travelling northbound at M90 Junction 11.

Southbound Closure

Southbound traffic can exit the M90 at Junction 11 and follow the A85 to Queen’s Bridge where they will cross.

After the bridge traffic can turn left and follow the A989 until it reaches York Place, before turning left and following the A93 to Broxden Roundabout where they can rejoin the M90 southbound.

As part of the works, there will also be single-lane closures at the A90 Barnhill Interchange on January 30 and February 5.