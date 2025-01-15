Jim Goodwin ‘confident’ Dundee United WILL keep loan stars for the season – including Sam Dalby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin ‘confident’ Dundee United WILL keep loan stars for the season – including Sam Dalby

Goodwin is keen to emphasise that the Terrors have achieved nothing...yet.

Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists contract talks will remain on the back burner at Dundee United until the club has navigated the January transfer window.

A host of Tannadice stars are already free to discuss terms with potential suitors, including impactful performers such as Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, and Glenn Middleton.

However, with United still seeking to strengthen this month and Goodwin keen to avoid any unwelcome distractions, he expects a clearer picture to emerge in February.

“I spoke to them all before Christmas and told them we wouldn’t be doing anything during the January window,” said Goodwin.

Captain Ross Docherty, pictured, is one of several players out of contract in the summer
Captain Ross Docherty, pictured, is one of several players out of contract in the summer. Image: SNS

“Once we get the squad to where we think it needs to be after January, then the attention will turn to those players who are out of contract.

“But right now, I just want to the players to be focused on the job in hand; to keep pushing and make sure we maintain the high standards and professionalism that we’ve shown.

“Then, all of those conversations will take care of themselves going into February.”

Goodwin cool on loan stars

Meanwhile, Goodwin is confident that United will be stronger following this month’s business – including holding on to ALL of their four loan stars for the full campaign.

While Emmanuel Adegboyega is definitely staying put, the future of Sam Dalby has been a topic of much discussion given his scintillating form – sitting atop the Premiership scoring charts with 10 goals.

Luton Town, from whom Jack Walton is on loan, have dispensed with the services of manager Rob Edwards, adding an element of the unknown to that deal.

It would seem unlikely Luca Stephenson would be recalled by Liverpool, with all parties delighted with his progress in Scotland.

Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine. Image: SNS

And Goodwin said: “I’m confident of them all staying, to be honest.

“We’ve got agreements that these players will stay for the season, but they obviously do have break clauses half-way. That’s just how contracts are set up.

“But we are having constant dialogue with Liverpool, Luton and Wrexham – and the players mentioned are all loving life at Dundee United, as is (Emmanuel) Adegboyega. I don’t suppose any of them are looking for a change this month.

“I think we’re in a strong position to hold on to all four of those players until the end of the season.”

Top six aim

The Tangerines returned to full training on Wednesday morning following three days off – a reward for the hard graft during a sequence of seven games in less than three weeks, from which they accrued 13 points.

As a result, Goodwin’s charges are riding high in third place.

With 37 points on the board already, avoiding relegation – the club’s first goal this term – is effectively secured, while they have a 10-point cushion in the top six with just 10 games until the split.

Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin on the touchline. Image: SNS

Asked whether cementing that spot in the top-half is the new priority, Goodwin added: “That has to be the long-term target, now – but we are very aware that there is so much football still to be played before the split.

“It’s clearly unlikely, given the points return at this stage, that we’ll end up in the bottom two, but you can never take anything for granted.

“On average in the last 10 years, it’s been around 43 points to get into the top six, albeit Dundee got in with 39, so we know the targets we want to reach to ensure the season has been a good one.”

Goodwin: United stars ‘bouncing into work’

And Goodwin will hammer home the message that the Tangerines have achieved nothing yet – despite the mouth-watering prospect of a European chase in the final months of the season.

Dundee United's Louis Moult finds the net in acrobatic fashion
Louis Moult finds the net in acrobatic fashion to give United a tally of 13 points from a possible 21 over the winter period. Image: Shutterstock.

He continued: “I keep talking about Aberdeen, and it’s not to stick the knife in; but you need to look at what can happen if you do let your standards drop, take your eye off the ball or have injuries to key players. It can be a strange game sometimes.

“It’s important that we keep everything in perspective. The players have been remarkable, but we haven’t achieved anything yet and the message I’m drumming home is, “it’s been a great first half of the season, now can we finish it off strongly?”

“There’s a real feel-good factor about the whole club – everybody is bouncing into work at the moment, and we want to hold onto that good feeling.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United locked in talks with loan targets as Jim Goodwin outlines huge Tannadice…
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot
Jim Goodwin fumes at St Mirren penalty call after 'clear dive' as Dundee United…
2
Dundee United duo Jack Walton, left, and Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin finally has everyone at Dundee United singing from same hymn…
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.
Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan
Louis Moult encourages the Dundee United fans to sing his song.
Louis Moult on his Dundee United premonition, going 'insane' and the song he can't…
Sergio fires the ball through a crowd of players to score for Dundee United against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.
Dundee United got 'Romario in disguise' when they signed first Brazilian to play in…
The celebrations among the Dundee United players and fans at St Mirren.
5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin joins fan songbook and why Louis Moult…
Louis Moult sparks wild scenes in the away end
Jim Goodwin reveals Louis Moult required injection before overhead kick stunner at St Mirren…
17

Conversation