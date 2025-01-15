Jim Goodwin ‘confident’ Dundee United WILL keep loan stars for the season – including Sam Dalby

Jim Goodwin insists contract talks will remain on the back burner at Dundee United until the club has navigated the January transfer window.

A host of Tannadice stars are already free to discuss terms with potential suitors, including impactful performers such as Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, and Glenn Middleton.

However, with United still seeking to strengthen this month and Goodwin keen to avoid any unwelcome distractions, he expects a clearer picture to emerge in February.

“I spoke to them all before Christmas and told them we wouldn’t be doing anything during the January window,” said Goodwin.

“Once we get the squad to where we think it needs to be after January, then the attention will turn to those players who are out of contract.

“But right now, I just want to the players to be focused on the job in hand; to keep pushing and make sure we maintain the high standards and professionalism that we’ve shown.

“Then, all of those conversations will take care of themselves going into February.”

Goodwin cool on loan stars

Meanwhile, Goodwin is confident that United will be stronger following this month’s business – including holding on to ALL of their four loan stars for the full campaign.

While Emmanuel Adegboyega is definitely staying put, the future of Sam Dalby has been a topic of much discussion given his scintillating form – sitting atop the Premiership scoring charts with 10 goals.

Luton Town, from whom Jack Walton is on loan, have dispensed with the services of manager Rob Edwards, adding an element of the unknown to that deal.

It would seem unlikely Luca Stephenson would be recalled by Liverpool, with all parties delighted with his progress in Scotland.

And Goodwin said: “I’m confident of them all staying, to be honest.

“We’ve got agreements that these players will stay for the season, but they obviously do have break clauses half-way. That’s just how contracts are set up.

“But we are having constant dialogue with Liverpool, Luton and Wrexham – and the players mentioned are all loving life at Dundee United, as is (Emmanuel) Adegboyega. I don’t suppose any of them are looking for a change this month.

“I think we’re in a strong position to hold on to all four of those players until the end of the season.”

Top six aim

The Tangerines returned to full training on Wednesday morning following three days off – a reward for the hard graft during a sequence of seven games in less than three weeks, from which they accrued 13 points.

As a result, Goodwin’s charges are riding high in third place.

With 37 points on the board already, avoiding relegation – the club’s first goal this term – is effectively secured, while they have a 10-point cushion in the top six with just 10 games until the split.

Asked whether cementing that spot in the top-half is the new priority, Goodwin added: “That has to be the long-term target, now – but we are very aware that there is so much football still to be played before the split.

“It’s clearly unlikely, given the points return at this stage, that we’ll end up in the bottom two, but you can never take anything for granted.

“On average in the last 10 years, it’s been around 43 points to get into the top six, albeit Dundee got in with 39, so we know the targets we want to reach to ensure the season has been a good one.”

Goodwin: United stars ‘bouncing into work’

And Goodwin will hammer home the message that the Tangerines have achieved nothing yet – despite the mouth-watering prospect of a European chase in the final months of the season.

He continued: “I keep talking about Aberdeen, and it’s not to stick the knife in; but you need to look at what can happen if you do let your standards drop, take your eye off the ball or have injuries to key players. It can be a strange game sometimes.

“It’s important that we keep everything in perspective. The players have been remarkable, but we haven’t achieved anything yet and the message I’m drumming home is, “it’s been a great first half of the season, now can we finish it off strongly?”

“There’s a real feel-good factor about the whole club – everybody is bouncing into work at the moment, and we want to hold onto that good feeling.”