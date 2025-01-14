EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight

Walton was the penalty kick hero against St Mirren.

Dundee United duo Jack Walton, left, and Declan Gallagher
Jack Walton, left, and Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton has revealed that he was forced to be the reluctant centre of attention in Paisley – thanks to Dundee United teammates Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult.

The 26-year-old produced last-gasp heroics against St Mirren on Saturday, plunging to his left to save a 93rd-minute penalty by Buddies sinner Toyosi Olusanya, who he had already thwarted in a one-on-one situation earlier in the half.

The massive stop – aided by Kevin Holt sharply clearing the rebound to safety – secured a 1-0 win for the Tangerines, with Moult having opened the scoring with a staggering bicycle kick.

Moult gladly took the acclaim of the travelling fans, breaking out from the cluster of United players and delivering a series of fist-pumps to deafening roars – soaking up every moment.

By his own admission, Walton is a more reserved character. However, he was ordered to enjoy his own taste of the spotlight, stepping forward and leaping for joy in front of the away section as a chorus of “Super Jack Walton in goal” filled the air.

Jack Walton takes the acclaim of the United fans.
Walton takes the acclaim of the United fans. Image: SNS

“I tend to just go about my day-to-day business and get on with my job,” Walton told Courier Sport. “I usually like to take a back seat and let the guys like Moulty do all that stuff (celebrations).

“But Gall (Declan Gallagher) and Moulty decided to push me in front of the fans when they were singing my song!

“I loved it, and the fans have been amazing with me during my time at United.

“I’m just happy I can repay their support with some good performances.”

Penalty priority

Walton, on loan from Luton Town, has established himself as one of the most adept shot-stoppers in the Premiership this season, saving his second penalty of the season on Saturday – having also denied Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy in August.

And, offering an insight into the impact VAR has made from a keeper’s perspective, Walton insists penalty preparation has never been more important. Nor has the process ever been more weighted towards the attacker, he contends.

Jack Walton saves Olusanya's spot-kick.
Jack Walton saves Olusanya’s spot-kick. Image: Shutterstock.

“With VAR coming in, we know that the numbers of penalties being given away is a lot higher than it was,” he continued. “So, it’s a big part of being a goalkeeper – and it’s tougher than ever to save them.

“You aren’t allowed off your line even a fraction, with that being checked – you can’t do this, can’t do that – so it feels like there at lot that increases the chances of the attacker scoring. That’s tough for a keeper.

“But we’ve got to do everything we can to put them off; do your research and try to take that into the game. Luckily, I’ve been able to make a the save on Saturday.

“I always back myself. I had a big save at 0-0, one-on-one (from Olusanya), and the clean sheet was massive after the boys were able to put the ball in the net at the other end.”

The Tangerine bandwagon rolls on

Moult’s outrageous effort continued United’s incredible knack of scoring in the dying embers. The Terrors have found the net 11 times in the 87th minute or later of Premiership matches. That is 35% of their total league goals.

Moreover, United have the second-best away record in the division behind Celtic, having picked up 19 points on the road. That’s six clear of their nearest challengers, Rangers and Motherwell.

Jack Walton is saluted by his teammates after denying Toyosi Olusanya.
Walton is saluted by his teammates after denying Olusanya. Image: SNS

“That’s what we are as a team – we are resilient against whatever is thrown at us,” continued Walton. “This is a tough league on the road. You need to dig deep, defend your box well and take your chance at the other end.”

Following an energy-sapping run of seven games in 20 games, the United players are not due to return to training until Wednesday. Some much-needed respite.

And Walton reckons they can reflect on the tally of 13 points from a possible 21 with huge satisfaction.

“The boys have done brilliantly,” he added. “We’ve all had to sacrifice a lot during this period. We’ve been in (training) pretty much every day to make sure we are recovering properly and doing everything right.

“That’s paid off. It is makes it all worthwhile.”

Meanwhile, another United goalkeeper, Ruiairidh Adams, will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts for the remainder of the season, Courier Sport understands.

