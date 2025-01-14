EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight

Jack Walton has revealed that he was forced to be the reluctant centre of attention in Paisley – thanks to Dundee United teammates Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult.

The 26-year-old produced last-gasp heroics against St Mirren on Saturday, plunging to his left to save a 93rd-minute penalty by Buddies sinner Toyosi Olusanya, who he had already thwarted in a one-on-one situation earlier in the half.

The massive stop – aided by Kevin Holt sharply clearing the rebound to safety – secured a 1-0 win for the Tangerines, with Moult having opened the scoring with a staggering bicycle kick.

Moult gladly took the acclaim of the travelling fans, breaking out from the cluster of United players and delivering a series of fist-pumps to deafening roars – soaking up every moment.

By his own admission, Walton is a more reserved character. However, he was ordered to enjoy his own taste of the spotlight, stepping forward and leaping for joy in front of the away section as a chorus of “Super Jack Walton in goal” filled the air.

“I tend to just go about my day-to-day business and get on with my job,” Walton told Courier Sport. “I usually like to take a back seat and let the guys like Moulty do all that stuff (celebrations).

“But Gall (Declan Gallagher) and Moulty decided to push me in front of the fans when they were singing my song!

“I loved it, and the fans have been amazing with me during my time at United.

“I’m just happy I can repay their support with some good performances.”

Penalty priority

Walton, on loan from Luton Town, has established himself as one of the most adept shot-stoppers in the Premiership this season, saving his second penalty of the season on Saturday – having also denied Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy in August.

And, offering an insight into the impact VAR has made from a keeper’s perspective, Walton insists penalty preparation has never been more important. Nor has the process ever been more weighted towards the attacker, he contends.

“With VAR coming in, we know that the numbers of penalties being given away is a lot higher than it was,” he continued. “So, it’s a big part of being a goalkeeper – and it’s tougher than ever to save them.

“You aren’t allowed off your line even a fraction, with that being checked – you can’t do this, can’t do that – so it feels like there at lot that increases the chances of the attacker scoring. That’s tough for a keeper.

“But we’ve got to do everything we can to put them off; do your research and try to take that into the game. Luckily, I’ve been able to make a the save on Saturday.

“I always back myself. I had a big save at 0-0, one-on-one (from Olusanya), and the clean sheet was massive after the boys were able to put the ball in the net at the other end.”

The Tangerine bandwagon rolls on

Moult’s outrageous effort continued United’s incredible knack of scoring in the dying embers. The Terrors have found the net 11 times in the 87th minute or later of Premiership matches. That is 35% of their total league goals.

Moreover, United have the second-best away record in the division behind Celtic, having picked up 19 points on the road. That’s six clear of their nearest challengers, Rangers and Motherwell.

“That’s what we are as a team – we are resilient against whatever is thrown at us,” continued Walton. “This is a tough league on the road. You need to dig deep, defend your box well and take your chance at the other end.”

Following an energy-sapping run of seven games in 20 games, the United players are not due to return to training until Wednesday. Some much-needed respite.

And Walton reckons they can reflect on the tally of 13 points from a possible 21 with huge satisfaction.

“The boys have done brilliantly,” he added. “We’ve all had to sacrifice a lot during this period. We’ve been in (training) pretty much every day to make sure we are recovering properly and doing everything right.

“That’s paid off. It is makes it all worthwhile.”

Meanwhile, another United goalkeeper, Ruiairidh Adams, will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts for the remainder of the season, Courier Sport understands.