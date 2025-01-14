Andy Barrowman reveals reserve reason for Raith Rovers squad revamp plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Andy Barrowman reveals reserve reason for Raith Rovers squad revamp plans

The Stark's Park club have informed SPFL of their interest in taking part in the second-string set-up next season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman standing at Stark's Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are planning for a squad rebuild this summer after telling the SPFL they want to be included in the reserve set-up next season.

Stark’s Park chief executive Andy Barrowman has held discussions with the governing body over the Kirkcaldy club’s plans for a second-string.

With uncertainty over the make-up of the reserve structure for next term, Raith have ‘noted their interest’ in being involved.

That will mean revamping the squad, with the likelihood of younger signings this summer and a greater link-up with the Rovers’ community club, to ensure they have the numbers to compete.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We’ve always said we would like to have some form of bridge between the community club and the first-team,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “We’ve always said that from the outset.

“What that looks like is the part we’ve been working through in the last few months. There’s been discussions.

“We signed two or three players last summer that started moving us towards that and having that squad of maybe six or eight younger players that supplement the first-team squad.

“I think the SPFL don’t really know how that [reserve] format is going to look.

“There has obviously been the Reserve League and the Reserve Cup.

Interest

“Will it be the same next year? They probably can’t tell us at this stage.

“But we’ve noted our interest that we’d like to be part of whatever that looks like.

“Once that comes, we would need to have players that allowed for that to happen.”

Raith recruited teenagers Kai Montagu, Lewis Gibson and Jake Nicholson last summer to bring the average age down in a squad that had been supplemented by thirty-somethings Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce.

Technical director John Potter also works closely with the Raith Rovers Community Foundation – the official charity of the club that is run financially and operationally independently.

Teenager Kai Montagu was signed by Raith Rovers last summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Nicholson was identified from that source and others could follow to boost numbers for a reserve team.

“If you look at our squad just now, with four or five injuries then all of a sudden you’re short in numbers,” added Barrowman, with Callum Hannah having returned from his loan at Montrose.

“That would mean obviously our recruitment would have to be geared towards that plan.

“That involves our community club. We’ve got two or three young lads that come and train with the first-team every Monday. They get day release from school; that’s been happening for the last few months.

Pathway

“So that pathway, that step, doesn’t always have to be players that we sign externally.

“It’s been an on-going thing. Just hopefully, come the summer, then we have some shape or form of what we’ve been talking about.

“We want to try and get players in our first-team – ones from our community club, ones from externally – and just try and create that pathway and then build on it.

“Then, can we have another team? Can we have a team at U/16s? Can we build on it that way? Who knows?”

More from Football

Dundee United duo Jack Walton, left, and Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Reluctant hero Jack Walton pinpoints Dundee United duo who forced him into spotlight
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
What Dundee fans can expect from new signing Imari Samuels as Tony Docherty reveals…
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star's future
A close-up picture of Barry Douglas in action for St Johnstone.
Barry Douglas says St Johnstone players need to realise jobs are at stake
Dunfermline Athletic interim boss John McLaughlan.
John McLaughlan discusses Dunfermline Athletic's managerial vacancy and how players have coped
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin finally has everyone at Dundee United singing from same hymn…
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi's Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee leaves Dens
A dejected Nicky Clark after St Johnstone conceded one of three goals at Ibrox.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why 'change the system' theory is a red herring
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.
Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid 'can't wait' to impress Dens…

Conversation