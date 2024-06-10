The inside track on Raith Rovers’ capture of in-demand teenager Kai Montagu

Raith Rovers is the ‘right place’ for new signing Kai Montagu to thrive and build a full-time career.

That is the view of Mick Kennedy, the midfielder’s manager last season at East Kilbride.

Montagu has penned a two-year deal with Rovers, who are said to have fought off ‘loads of interest’ in the 17-year-old.

It is understood Motherwell and Hull City were amongst the clubs who were eyeing up possible moves.

However, Raith are the ones who have managed to convince Montagu his immediate future lies at Stark’s Park.

Courier Sport has talked to Kennedy to get the lowdown on the teenager.

Beating off competition

Kennedy said: “There was loads of interest in Kai, so Raith Rovers did really well to get a deal for him over the line.

“We had [Raith youngster] Aaron Arnott [on loan] at the club, so there was a relationship between the two clubs, and we had a conversation with [technical director] John Potter.

“They were probably one of the clubs who were earliest in. But there were a lot of clubs in for him, with interest from down south as well.

“Kai just took everything into consideration and felt Raith Rovers was the best option for him.

“I think it’s the right place for him to be. In terms of being full-time, the Championship’s a good level for him.

“He’ll have a chance of making an impact at that level early on in his career.

“With Ian Murray and John Potter there, and loads of good experienced pros in there who are good people, they’ll look after him.

“I think he’s got a real chance and Raith Rovers have done really well to get him.”

Style of play

Kennedy added: “He’s really strong, powerful and dynamic for somebody so young. He’s got a very, very strong presence about him.

“He’s really brave and courageous and, box-to-box, has loads of energy. He is a terrific talent.

“For us to judge him, the easiest way to do it is to compare him against the B teams from Hearts and Celtic, who we face in the Lowland League.

“Some of those boys are of a similar age – and he’s as good as anything in those two clubs.

“I’m sure he’s in the right environment, with a lot of good, experienced pros to look after him.

“So, I think as long as he continues to develop then he’s got a real chance – a real, real chance.

“His physique will maybe surprise people. He looks after himself and is in really good condition.

“As a 17-year-old, in terms of his peers, he’s probably physically developed quicker.

“But he’s just got that sheer energy and drive and bravery, and has confidence in himself. He’s such a talented kid.

“I genuinely do believe he’ll go on to have a career in full-time football. I don’t think anybody doubts that. Going into that full-time environment, I think he’ll flourish.”

Mentality to succeed

Kennedy explained: “He was at St Mirren as a kid and then in our under-20s and we went to watch him a couple of times.

“He just stood out at that level, because he was streets ahead of everybody but also because of his sheer physical presence.

“We brought him into the first-team and he kept really experienced pros out of the team and was excellent for us in the last couple of months of the season.

“We always felt when we first brought him in that it was our responsibility to try to get him a move.

“Sometimes there’s an advantage to these young boys dropping out of academies when they’re at a young age.

“You feel as if when they get an opportunity again they can come at it with a different focus and determination.

“When you’re in that structure and you eventually go full-time, sometimes you just expect you’ll become a full-time footballer.

“For the kids who drop out early and get that opportunity again they have a different perspective.

“I have no doubt Kai has the mental attitude and aptitude to go in there and thrive.

“As long as he continues to develop and, at some point, whenever that may be, he gets an opportunity at Raith Rovers, then I think he’s got a real chance.”