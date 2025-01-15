Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms

Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Wrexham will decide whether to recall Sam Dalby from his successful loan spell at Dundee United in the coming days.

Dalby, 25, has been a revelation for the high-flying Tangerines, sitting atop the Premiership scoring charts with 10 goals.

Although Dalby penned a season-long loan deal last summer, the deal has a standard break clause in January. And the League One promotion chasers are weighing up their options.

Parkinson has confirmed that Jordan Davies and Jake Bickerstaff will remain out on loan with Grimsby Town and Altrincham, respectively.

However, asked about Dalby, he told The Leader: “We are going to make a decision on Sam this week.”

Another loan star gets the plaudits

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher has hailed Emmanuel Adegboyega’s drive to listen and learn as the United loan star goes from strength to strength at Tannadice.

While not grabbing as many headlines as Dalby, the 21-year-old has been a key part of the United backline since arriving from Carrow Road, helping the Tangerines to eight clean sheets in his 22 outings.

He has also proved adept at striding out from the defence and bolstering the midfield, showing composure beyond his years and finding the net twice in the process.

Only Celtic and Rangers have conceded fewer goals that the Terrors in the Premiership this season.

And Adegboyega was in sparkling form at the weekend once more, helping United to a crucial 1-0 win over St Mirren.

“Manny can go really far,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “He has all the attributes. He’s a big lad, wins his headers and is quick and comfortable on the ball. You can see just how good he is at stepping out and pushing forward.

“He is learning every day.

“I love the fact that when you tell him something, he takes it on board. You can see that he isn’t brushing you off. He wants to learn, and you can see him adding things to his game every time he plays.

“It a pleasure to be in the same team as the big man.”

Big future

Adegboyega, who has confirmed that he will be remaining at United for the remainder of the campaign, has a long-term contract with the Canaries.

He is expected to be in the Norwich first team picture in the English Championship next term.

And Gallagher reckons the former Dundalk and Drogheda kid will have no trouble making his mark.

“He’s going to have a great career if he keeps progressing the way he is and being as comfortable on the ball as he is,” Gallagher added. “I think he’ll find it easy to go into that English Championship when he goes back.”