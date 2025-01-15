Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham to make Sam Dalby decision this week as Dundee United D-Day looms

Dalby has found the net 10 times during a hugely successful spell in Scotland.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Dalby is in-form and content with life at United. Image: SNS

Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Wrexham will decide whether to recall Sam Dalby from his successful loan spell at Dundee United in the coming days.

Dalby, 25, has been a revelation for the high-flying Tangerines, sitting atop the Premiership scoring charts with 10 goals.

Although Dalby penned a season-long loan deal last summer, the deal has a standard break clause in January. And the League One promotion chasers are weighing up their options.

Parkinson has confirmed that Jordan Davies and Jake Bickerstaff will remain out on loan with Grimsby Town and Altrincham, respectively.

Sam Dalby celebrates
Sam Dalby sends the away end wild with his late winner against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

However, asked about Dalby, he told The Leader: “We are going to make a decision on Sam this week.”

Another loan star gets the plaudits

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher has hailed Emmanuel Adegboyega’s drive to listen and learn as the United loan star goes from strength to strength at Tannadice.

While not grabbing as many headlines as Dalby, the 21-year-old has been a key part of the United backline since arriving from Carrow Road, helping the Tangerines to eight clean sheets in his 22 outings.

He has also proved adept at striding out from the defence and bolstering the midfield, showing composure beyond his years and finding the net twice in the process.

Only Celtic and Rangers have conceded fewer goals that the Terrors in the Premiership this season.

And Adegboyega was in sparkling form at the weekend once more, helping United to a crucial 1-0 win over St Mirren.

Emmanuel Adegboyega takes a selfie with the United fans following a win over Aberdeen
Adegboyega takes a selfie with the United fans following a win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Manny can go really far,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “He has all the attributes. He’s a big lad, wins his headers and is quick and comfortable on the ball. You can see just how good he is at stepping out and pushing forward.

“He is learning every day.

“I love the fact that when you tell him something, he takes it on board. You can see that he isn’t brushing you off. He wants to learn, and you can see him adding things to his game every time he plays.

“It a pleasure to be in the same team as the big man.”

Big future

Adegboyega, who has confirmed that he will be remaining at United for the remainder of the campaign, has a long-term contract with the Canaries.

He is expected to be in the Norwich first team picture in the English Championship next term.

And Gallagher reckons the former Dundalk and Drogheda kid will have no trouble making his mark.

“He’s going to have a great career if he keeps progressing the way he is and being as comfortable on the ball as he is,” Gallagher added. “I think he’ll find it easy to go into that English Championship when he goes back.”

Conversation