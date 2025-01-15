Perth man peed on Kinross shop’s crisp display

A supermarket was forced to close for cleaning after a 44-year-old customer urinated on a display of crisps.

Disgusting Graham Lynch continued to soil himself as he was led out of the Green’s store in Kinross on January 9.

He did the same thing in his own home the following day as paramedics were trying to take him to hospital.

Lynch, from Perth, admitted urinating on food and in his home and sentence was deferred for reports by Sheriff William Gilchrist, who told Perth Sheriff Court: “He’s got an extraordinary number of previous convictions.”

Shopee-ing

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused was seen on CCTV by a member of staff at 2.50pm.

“The manager noticed the accused behaving unusually.

“He enters the crisp aisle and is seen to be putting both hands down the front of his trousers.

“He takes his penis out of his trousers and begins to urinate against goods in the shop.

“Another customer sees this and shouts at him to stop.

“He walks from the store and continues to urinate as he’s exiting the shop floor. Police were contacted.

“The store had to close and the decontamination process was carried out.”

Home call

The following day ambulance staff at his address called in police.

Ms Hodgson said: “They were taking him to hospital.

“He put his hands down his trousers and attempted to remove his penis.

“He was told to stop doing this as there were four females present.

“He began to urinate over his hallway.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He was recently assaulted in his own home.

“That almost led to his arm being severed. He has a chaotic lifestyle.

“He accepts it was entirely inappropriate to find himself urinating in the local shop.

“Five packets of crisps were destroyed.

“The shop was closed for a very short period to clean up.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.