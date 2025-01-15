Perth man peed on Kinross shop’s crisp display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Perth man peed on Kinross shop’s crisp display

Graham Lynch peed in a Kinross shop and while being treated by paramedics in his own home.

By Gordon Currie
Graham Lynch
Graham Lynch.

A supermarket was forced to close for cleaning after a 44-year-old customer urinated on a display of crisps.

Disgusting Graham Lynch continued to soil himself as he was led out of the Green’s store in Kinross on January 9.

He did the same thing in his own home the following day as paramedics were trying to take him to hospital.

Lynch, from Perth, admitted urinating on food and in his home and sentence was deferred for reports by Sheriff William Gilchrist, who told Perth Sheriff Court: “He’s got an extraordinary number of previous convictions.”

Shopee-ing

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused was seen on CCTV by a member of staff at 2.50pm.

“The manager noticed the accused behaving unusually.

“He enters the crisp aisle and is seen to be putting both hands down the front of his trousers.

“He takes his penis out of his trousers and begins to urinate against goods in the shop.

“Another customer sees this and shouts at him to stop.

“He walks from the store and continues to urinate as he’s exiting the shop floor. Police were contacted.

“The store had to close and the decontamination process was carried out.”

Home call

The following day ambulance staff at his address called in police.

Ms Hodgson said: “They were taking him to hospital.

“He put his hands down his trousers and attempted to remove his penis.

“He was told to stop doing this as there were four females present.

“He began to urinate over his hallway.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He was recently assaulted in his own home.

“That almost led to his arm being severed. He has a chaotic lifestyle.

“He accepts it was entirely inappropriate to find himself urinating in the local shop.

“Five packets of crisps were destroyed.

“The shop was closed for a very short period to clean up.”

