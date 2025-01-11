Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals ‘incredible’ Celtic Park history as Dundee United ace insists cutting Tannadice loan short was never on cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals ‘incredible’ Celtic Park history as Dundee United ace insists cutting Tannadice loan short was never on cards

Adegboyega is thriving at United on loan from Norwich City.

Emmanuel Adegboyega among adoring Arabs during Dundee United's win over Dundee
Emmanuel Adegboyega among adoring Arabs during Dundee United's win over Dundee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Emmanuel Adegboyega had more reason than most to relish his opportunity to shine at Celtic Park.

The Dundee United loan star has revealed that the first football match he ever attended was at Parkhead, when he was part of a school trip from Dundalk to the home of the Scottish champions.

The whistle-stop adventure saw the class take in the Hoops’ 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in April 2017, with Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair and James Forrest all rippling the net for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Almost eight years later, Adegboyega was the man charged with attempting to shackle Rodgers’ charges and, while United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, the Ireland U/21 international did himself proud with a fine display.

Emmanuel Adegboyega strides forward in possession.
Adegboyega strides forward in possession. Image: SNS

“The first football match I ever watched in person was at Celtic Park back in 2017,” recalled Adegboyega.

“It was a school trip that was set up for us. It was a bit random, when I think about it! I guess it’s that Celtic-Ireland connection.

“It was crazy because it was also my first time on a ferry, and my first time coming to Scotland.

“We came over from Ireland to Glasgow to watch the game against Kilmarnock and I remember Scott Sinclair scored.

“It was a great experience and to actually play at Celtic Park eight years later was incredible.”

Maeda test

Adegboyega’s impressive outing should be seen in the context of playing in an unfamiliar right-back role, faced with the onerous challenge of thwarting the intelligent movement and direct running of Daizen Maeda.

Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Here for the season: Emmanuel Adegboyega. Image: SNS

“You have to relish that,” smiled Adegboyega. “I was playing against one of the fastest – and one of the best – players in the league, in Maeda. I was excited going into the game, knowing I would be against him.

“His movement caught me out once, early, and after that I knew I had to be switched on for the whole game. That’s what I did.”

United stay was never in doubt

Riding high in third place in the Premiership. Playing every week, in various shapes. Lining up against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts.

It is little wonder Adegboyega never gave any serious thought to playing the remainder of the season anywhere else.

He is grateful that Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was of a similar mind.

Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup addresses the media
Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup addresses the media. Image: Shutterstock.

“We did have a discussion (about his future),” said Adegboyega. “But I think it is in my best interests to stay here and see out the season. I am enjoying it here and if I was recalled and went elsewhere, it could be a different story.

“I want to continue to play here this season, and he (Thorup) is a coach who does things in the best interests of the player.

“Coming here and showing what I can do – gaining the trust of my team-mates and the manager – has helped me play the best football I can.

I feel I might have even more to offer going into the final stretch – maybe put a few more into the back of the net!”

Adegboyega: Fixture congestion tougher mentally than physically

With United tackling the most congested period of the season – this afternoon’s trip to St Mirren will be their seventh game in 20 days – there was little time to reflect on the reverse at Celtic Park.

Indeed, there was little time to recover and recuperate.

Boss Jim Goodwin described the schedule as “crazy”, while Rodgers has since called for the reinstatement of the winter break.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates United's recent win against Dundee
Adegboyega celebrates United’s recent win against Dundee. Image: SNS

“I have found it harder mentally than physically,” continued Adegboyega. “It’s all about concentrating and try to get over the barrier of tiredness.

“You need to tell yourself that you are not tired; that it is a state of mind. I think that is the hardest thing I have found during the congested fixture schedule. I sort of experienced it (on loan) at Walsall, but it wasn’t as much as this.”

He added: “St Mirren are a very tough team to play against. They chase everything down and hound you. But we have come out on top in all the games we’ve played this season.

“Hopefully, we can get another win.

“We are entering the final stretch of the season, so all the games are big. Picking up three points is very important to us.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin addressed the media on Friday morning
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin hints at Meshack Ubochioma loan option
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj takes to the turf against Hearts. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Relaxed build-up served me well in Dundee marathon - but over-worked United…
Dundee United's Ross Graham reporting for duty at Celtic Park.
Ross Graham on injury layoff, 'relentless' Celtic and a Dundee United warning
Sam Dalby tests Kasper Schmeichel but the flag would go up
4 Dundee United talking points: The Tangerines' standout at Celtic Park
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt '50/50' for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding…
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Jim Goodwin laments 'crazy' fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares:…
Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande opens up on Dundee United goal drought ahead of Celtic…
Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Dundee United recall talented youngster from loan ahead of Celtic showdown
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
LEE WILKIE: Big calls don't faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be…
The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term
Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form

Conversation