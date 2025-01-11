Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals ‘incredible’ Celtic Park history as Dundee United ace insists cutting Tannadice loan short was never on cards

Emmanuel Adegboyega had more reason than most to relish his opportunity to shine at Celtic Park.

The Dundee United loan star has revealed that the first football match he ever attended was at Parkhead, when he was part of a school trip from Dundalk to the home of the Scottish champions.

The whistle-stop adventure saw the class take in the Hoops’ 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in April 2017, with Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair and James Forrest all rippling the net for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Almost eight years later, Adegboyega was the man charged with attempting to shackle Rodgers’ charges and, while United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, the Ireland U/21 international did himself proud with a fine display.

“The first football match I ever watched in person was at Celtic Park back in 2017,” recalled Adegboyega.

“It was a school trip that was set up for us. It was a bit random, when I think about it! I guess it’s that Celtic-Ireland connection.

“It was crazy because it was also my first time on a ferry, and my first time coming to Scotland.

“We came over from Ireland to Glasgow to watch the game against Kilmarnock and I remember Scott Sinclair scored.

“It was a great experience and to actually play at Celtic Park eight years later was incredible.”

Maeda test

Adegboyega’s impressive outing should be seen in the context of playing in an unfamiliar right-back role, faced with the onerous challenge of thwarting the intelligent movement and direct running of Daizen Maeda.

“You have to relish that,” smiled Adegboyega. “I was playing against one of the fastest – and one of the best – players in the league, in Maeda. I was excited going into the game, knowing I would be against him.

“His movement caught me out once, early, and after that I knew I had to be switched on for the whole game. That’s what I did.”

United stay was never in doubt

Riding high in third place in the Premiership. Playing every week, in various shapes. Lining up against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts.

It is little wonder Adegboyega never gave any serious thought to playing the remainder of the season anywhere else.

He is grateful that Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was of a similar mind.

“We did have a discussion (about his future),” said Adegboyega. “But I think it is in my best interests to stay here and see out the season. I am enjoying it here and if I was recalled and went elsewhere, it could be a different story.

“I want to continue to play here this season, and he (Thorup) is a coach who does things in the best interests of the player.

“Coming here and showing what I can do – gaining the trust of my team-mates and the manager – has helped me play the best football I can.

“I feel I might have even more to offer going into the final stretch – maybe put a few more into the back of the net!”

Adegboyega: Fixture congestion tougher mentally than physically

With United tackling the most congested period of the season – this afternoon’s trip to St Mirren will be their seventh game in 20 days – there was little time to reflect on the reverse at Celtic Park.

Indeed, there was little time to recover and recuperate.

Boss Jim Goodwin described the schedule as “crazy”, while Rodgers has since called for the reinstatement of the winter break.

“I have found it harder mentally than physically,” continued Adegboyega. “It’s all about concentrating and try to get over the barrier of tiredness.

“You need to tell yourself that you are not tired; that it is a state of mind. I think that is the hardest thing I have found during the congested fixture schedule. I sort of experienced it (on loan) at Walsall, but it wasn’t as much as this.”

He added: “St Mirren are a very tough team to play against. They chase everything down and hound you. But we have come out on top in all the games we’ve played this season.

“Hopefully, we can get another win.

“We are entering the final stretch of the season, so all the games are big. Picking up three points is very important to us.”