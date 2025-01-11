What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?

The sudden announcement Kirriemuir’s largest employer is to end its 157-year presence in the town has raised questions over what will happen to its historic site.

On Friday, technical textile firm Wilkie revealed ambitious plans to triple its Tayside workforce to 600.

It is to invest £50 million in the global business following the acquisition of the majority shareholding in Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

But the city’s gain will be Kirriemuir’s loss.

The company hopes its entire Angus workforce – 160 in Kirrie and 30 in Forfar – will make the MSIP move.

The sudden announcement has already been met with shock – and anger – over the economic impact on Kirrie.

And it has turned attention to what will happen to the red sandstone factories, which have housed the looms and other equipment since J & D Wilkie was founded in 1868.

The firm says it will work with the community to secure a positive future for the town centre site.

Gairie Works plan lodged in 2024

Last September, it revealed plans to redevelop the dilapidated Gairie Works on Bellies Brae.

Storm damage has led to the collapse of parts of the former factory.

Wilkie’s want to demolish it and build five retail, office or gallery units.

Its plans also incorporated a larger unit for the firm’s own storage or manufacturing. But that was before Friday’s announcement of the Dundee move.

And the remainder of the site would be given over the car parking.

Wilkie said a new access would take traffic away from the town centre.

That application is yet to be determined by Angus Council.

However, the MSIP relocation will also leave the Marywell Works to the east vacant.

The firm said: “Wilkie recognises the impact this move will have on its Kirriemuir community and workforce.

“The company has pledged to work closely with local councils and residents to ensure the current site is left in a safe and positive condition.

“Community input will guide the future use of the site, with Wilkie committed to supporting its redevelopment.”