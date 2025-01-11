What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?

There are already plans in the pipeline to redevelop the J & D Wilkie's former Gairie Works in the heart of the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The sudden announcement Kirriemuir’s largest employer is to end its 157-year presence in the town has raised questions over what will happen to its historic site.

On Friday, technical textile firm Wilkie revealed ambitious plans to triple its Tayside workforce to 600.

It is to invest £50 million in the global business following the acquisition of the majority shareholding in Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.
But the city’s gain will be Kirriemuir’s loss.

The company hopes its entire Angus workforce – 160 in Kirrie and 30 in Forfar – will make the MSIP move.

The sudden announcement has already been met with shock – and anger – over the economic impact on Kirrie.

And it has turned attention to what will happen to the red sandstone factories, which have housed the looms and other equipment since J & D Wilkie was founded in 1868.

The firm says it will work with the community to secure a positive future for the town centre site.

Gairie Works plan lodged in 2024

Last September, it revealed plans to redevelop the dilapidated Gairie Works on Bellies Brae.

Storm damage has led to the collapse of parts of the former factory.

Wilkie’s want to demolish it and build five retail, office or gallery units.

Its plans also incorporated a larger unit for the firm’s own storage or manufacturing. But that was before Friday’s announcement of the Dundee move.

J & D Wilkie textile factory in Kirriemuir.
And the remainder of the site would be given over the car parking.

Wilkie said a new access would take traffic away from the town centre.

That application is yet to be determined by Angus Council.

However, the MSIP relocation will also leave the Marywell Works to the east vacant.

Kirriemuir textile firm Wilkie's Marywell works.
The firm said: “Wilkie recognises the impact this move will have on its Kirriemuir community and workforce.

“The company has pledged to work closely with local councils and residents to ensure the current site is left in a safe and positive condition.

“Community input will guide the future use of the site, with Wilkie committed to supporting its redevelopment.”

