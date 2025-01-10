EXCLUSIVE: Major employer Wilkie to close Angus factories and move to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Major employer Wilkie to close Angus factories and move to Dundee

Wilkie has become the majority owner of the former Michelin tyre factory site as it hopes to create 400 new jobs.

The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The largest employer in Kirriemuir is to shut its Angus factories and move to Dundee as it looks to create hundreds of new jobs.

Technical textiles business Wilkie has acquired the majority shareholding of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), the site of the former Michelin tyre factory.

With its high-spec products in demand globally, Wilkie’s ambition is to triple its Tayside workforce to 600 employees.

It also plans to invest £50 million in “cutting-edge” infrastructure and technology as part of the move.

Wilkie has operated in Kirriemuir for more than 150 years. It opened a second Angus site at Orchardbank Industrial Estate in Forfar in 2022.

Workers were told on Friday afternoon of the plans.

Dundee investment by Wilkie at MSIP

Hamish Rowan, the sixth generation of the family business, said the decision to leave its historic Kirriemuir home was not taken lightly.

He said Wilkie needs “world-class” facilities as it competes globally for work in sectors such as defence, aerospace and oil and gas.

He said: “We’ve more than doubled our revenue and Scottish jobs in the last few years.

“We are committed to seizing the immense opportunities presented in the global technical textiles market. Our building in Kirriemuir can only take us so far.

Hamish Rowan, chief executive of Wilkie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“Moving to a new factory has been in the back of our minds for a long time. We told the workforce of our vision for new premises two years ago.

“This move marks the beginning of a new era, creating a home for Wilkie for the next 150 years.”

Last year, Wilkie acquired an American factory and also has two wholly-owned production facilities in China. Its annual turnover is around £60m.

Impact on Kirriemuir

The Wilkie team expects to start moving to Dundee in “six to nine months”. Moving all the operations could then take a further nine months.

Wilkie – historically known as J&D Wilkie – is hopeful that all its current workforce will move to the new Dundee site. It currently employs 160 staff in Kirriemuir and 30 in Forfar.

Management will consult with each member of staff about the change.

The company is also pledging to work closely with Angus Council and residents to ensure the current site, Marywell Works, is left in a safe condition.

Community input will guide the future use of the site, with Wilkie committed to supporting its redevelopment.

The factory move is a return home for Wilkie general manager John Reid, who previously was general manager of Dundee Michelin.

He said: “The factory is not closing, it’s moving to a 25-minute drive away. We hope all staff come with us.

“We will be running a consultation with staff to hear their issues, concerns and ambitions.

Wilkie general manager John Reid. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“There is massive opportunity and potential for each individual in terms of the growth we are looking to achieve.

“We will talk to the council and other stakeholders about what an optimal exit looks like.

“If we are successful, we’ll take all our staff with us. They’ll still be staying in Kirrie and paying their council tax in this area.

“But we also know it will be emotional for some workers and we will be sensitive to that.”

Replacing jobs lost by Michelin closure

The MSIP project has, to this point, been equally owned by Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to replace the 850 jobs lost when the tyre factory closed in 2020.

But the MSIP team has struggled to attract a major tenant who can occupy the largest buildings on site and bring hundreds of jobs.

It has invested millions of pounds in a skills academy and innovation hub and has more than a dozen tenants who collectively employ 200 staff.

Initially the MSIP vision was to attract complementary firms working in sustainable mobility and low carbon energy.

At one stage it had a commitment from Scottish battery firm AMTE to move to the site – but that fell apart when the company entered administration.

Last year MSIP said the scope of companies it was talking to had “widened” as it was paying £1m a year in rates for empty premises.

The move will see Wilkie own more than 80% of the MSIP shares, with the rest held by Scottish Enterprise.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.
Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee will be co-owned by Wilkie. Image: MSIP

It will be business as usual for all current tenants, as well as the existing MSIP team, while Wilkie plans to occupy the largest vacant buildings.

The financial deal to acquire the shareholding has not been disclosed.

Mr Reid said the deal had taken about a year to come together.

He said: “It was clear the future of MSIP in the long term was going to be predicated on having a large player in the middle of it.

“I think it’s the best manufacturing site in Scotland and its value to Dundee is enormous.”

Michelin and Dundee City Council supporting Wilkie move to MSIP

The investment sees an end to Dundee City Council and Michelin having a stake in the MSIP site.

John Howe, managing director of Michelin UK, said: “Since MSIP was set up, it has focused on creating jobs and improving sustainability.

“The agreement with Wilkie delivers exactly that. We believe it will benefit Dundee, the wider region and Scotland as a whole.”

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn adds: “A huge amount has been achieved at MSIP since the closure of the Michelin tyre factory less than five years ago.

“This ground-breaking partnership has delivered an innovation hub, a skills academy, an accelerator programme, a home for start-ups and numerous local job opportunities.

“All this has been achieved without the City Council making any contribution of revenue funding or capital from its own resources.

“This new chapter promises significant job creation for Dundee.”

Greig Coull, chief executive of MSIP, said he was delighted to have a manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to the site.

He said: “Wilkie’s leadership and deep-rooted commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth will continue our mission to drive forward decarbonisation and advanced manufacturing.

Greig Coull.
MSIP chief executive Greig Coull, where Wilkie will soon relocate in Dundee.

“The future looks bright, creating lasting economic, environmental, and social impact.”

Wilkie was founded in 1868 and initially specialised in linen production.

In the 1910s it moved into jute production. It first started supplying the military in the 1920s and continues to do so. It opened its first China factory in 2007.

The company’s slogan is “make extraordinary happen”. If Wilkie delivers the jobs to Tayside it believes it can, it will achieve this mission.

More from Business

Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Abernethy Nook owners on taking over the former Clootie McToot cafe
The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
Stirling city centre BHS building sold for knock-down price at auction
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Dundee pub owner selling venue at 'huge discount' after 40 years
The Pizza Hut takeaway on Cowane Street in Stirling
Stirling Pizza Hut franchisee eyes 'significant investment' in city after unit put up for…
Louis King outside the former Simply Solutions premises Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife boss of liquidated finance firm defends new payments venture Intellipay
Angus Grill and Larder announces closure
Restaurant next to A90 near Brechin shuts leaving customers 'devastated'
8
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
EXCLUSIVE: DCA boss on uncertain future after crisis-hit Dundee venue makes £381k loss
13
Ryan and Nicola McCabe, owners of IT Group Electrical Services. Image: Supplied.
Dundee husband and wife electrical company enjoy rapid expansion
Aviva's Perth offices.
Perth Aviva jobs concern as insurance firm plans workforce cuts
DC Thomson's main offices at Meadowside in Dundee.
Jump in profits for Dundee media group DC Thomson

Conversation