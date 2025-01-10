Long queues Pepe’s Piri Piri opens in former Dundee bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long queues Pepe’s Piri Piri opens in former Dundee bank

It is the first of two restaurants due to open in the old TSB building.

By James Simpson
Customers waiting to be served at Pepe's Piri Piri in Albert Street, Dundee. Image Naveed Sarwar.jpg
Customers waiting to be served at Pepe's Piri Piri. Image: Naveed Sarwar

A former Dundee bank has been transformed into two new restaurants.

More than £500,000 has been spent renovating the former TSB branch on Albert Street, which closed in 2016.

Pepe’s Piri Piri began trading this week, with more than 500 customers entering the store on the opening day.

A photo shows long queues inside the premises.

The restaurant specialises in grilled chicken and has stores throughout the UK, Ireland and Dubai – including in Perth, Rosyth and Stirling.

Pepe’s wanted to open in Dundee sooner. Image: Naveed Sarwar

Franchisee Naveed Sarwar said Fireaway Pizza will also be opening in the same unit next month.

The 53-year-old, from Aberdeen, said Pepe’s had been looking for a site in Dundee for several years.

‘We opened with a bang’

He said: “This is a massive building but we knew it had potential and liked the proximity from the city centre.

“It has taken a bit of time to get everything sorted but we opened with a bang.

“We had over 500 customers in on the opening day.

“People know the Pepe’s brand well and this is the 215th store in the UK.”

The new restaurant can accommodate around 30 diners with takeaway options also available for customers.

Naveed said the premises had to be modernised to bring it “back to life” ahead of opening.

Naveed Sarwar outside the new store with staff. Image: Supplied
Naveed Sarwar outside the new store with staff. Image: Supplied

 

He added: “We’ve spent over £500,000 transforming the site to accommodate the two new businesses.

“Work is still ongoing at Fireaway.

“The site of the former bank was so big, we knew we couldn’t just put the Pepe’s inside.

“We’ve put a new roof on the building and renovated the car park.

“The building has really been brought back to life and the feedback has been excellent.

“Pepe’s has created 15 jobs and there will be at least 12 jobs created when Fireaway opens.”

On the opening day the business donated all its takings to the Ummah Welfare Trust (UWT) charity.

Conversation