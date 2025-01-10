Long queues Pepe’s Piri Piri opens in former Dundee bank

A former Dundee bank has been transformed into two new restaurants.

More than £500,000 has been spent renovating the former TSB branch on Albert Street, which closed in 2016.

Pepe’s Piri Piri began trading this week, with more than 500 customers entering the store on the opening day.

A photo shows long queues inside the premises.

The restaurant specialises in grilled chicken and has stores throughout the UK, Ireland and Dubai – including in Perth, Rosyth and Stirling.

Franchisee Naveed Sarwar said Fireaway Pizza will also be opening in the same unit next month.

The 53-year-old, from Aberdeen, said Pepe’s had been looking for a site in Dundee for several years.

‘We opened with a bang’

He said: “This is a massive building but we knew it had potential and liked the proximity from the city centre.

“It has taken a bit of time to get everything sorted but we opened with a bang.

“We had over 500 customers in on the opening day.

“People know the Pepe’s brand well and this is the 215th store in the UK.”

The new restaurant can accommodate around 30 diners with takeaway options also available for customers.

Naveed said the premises had to be modernised to bring it “back to life” ahead of opening.

He added: “We’ve spent over £500,000 transforming the site to accommodate the two new businesses.

“Work is still ongoing at Fireaway.

“The site of the former bank was so big, we knew we couldn’t just put the Pepe’s inside.

“We’ve put a new roof on the building and renovated the car park.

“The building has really been brought back to life and the feedback has been excellent.

“Pepe’s has created 15 jobs and there will be at least 12 jobs created when Fireaway opens.”

On the opening day the business donated all its takings to the Ummah Welfare Trust (UWT) charity.