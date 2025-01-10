Officers to relocate for months as Carnoustie Police Station shuts for upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Officers to relocate for months as Carnoustie Police Station shuts for upgrade

Police Scotland says the police will "remain visible, responsive and fully engaged in the community."

By Andrew Robson
Carnoustie Police Station.
Carnoustie Police Station. Image: Google Street View

Carnoustie police station is set to close for an upgrade.

The North Burnside Street station will temporarily shut on Monday for refurbishment.

Policing services in Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws will remain unaffected during the closure, with officers relocating to Arbroath Police Station.

A drop-in base for officers is being established in Angus Council offices in Carnoustie.

For any in-person enquiries, the nearest front counter will be at Arbroath Police Station, which is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.

Refurbishment work is expected to be completed by early March.

‘No disruption’ to policing during Carnoustie station closure

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “The refurbishment of Carnoustie police station will create a better environment for both our officers and the communities we serve.

“Having a modern, fit-for-purpose estate supports our 2030 vision for safer communities, less crime and a thriving workforce.

“I want to reassure the public that despite this temporary move there will be no disruption to the level of service provided.

Forfar Police HQ
It comes after Forfar’s Police HQ was closed for health and safety reasons. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Officers will start their shifts at Arbroath Police Station and will remain active out in the community.

“With mobile devices, officers can stay connected and carry out their duties efficiently while on patrol.

“This ensures that officers remain visible, responsive and fully engaged in the community.

“Officers will continue to be on patrol in Carnoustie and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.”

The changes follow Police Scotland moving out of its Forfar divisional headquarters in September due to health and safety concerns.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee Range Rover thieves locked up
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Decision delayed over licence for Scotland's first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus
Arbriath marina roundabout is to undergo major work in the next stage of A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drivers face SIX months of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in £14m Place…
3
James Brown
Arbroath man jailed for 'reprehensible' Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests
Union Park community sports hub trustee Lesley Sturrock at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose sports hub project on track to open in 2025
Come and coo-rie in. Julie the Highland cow meets 7-year-old Jessica Roer from Edinburgh to launch the campaign. Image: Visit Scotland
Cosy coo Julie is Angus face of VisitScotland winter campaign
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Dundee-based Scout leader faces child abuse charges
Snow-clearing at Station Park in February 1978 with the Carseview Road gasometer in the background. Image: Tay Pix
Gas to green electricity for site of Forfar's famous Station Park tank?
Angus Grill and Larder announces closure
Restaurant next to A90 near Brechin shuts leaving customers 'devastated'
8

Conversation