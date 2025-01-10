Officers to relocate for months as Carnoustie Police Station shuts for upgrade

Carnoustie police station is set to close for an upgrade.

The North Burnside Street station will temporarily shut on Monday for refurbishment.

Policing services in Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws will remain unaffected during the closure, with officers relocating to Arbroath Police Station.

A drop-in base for officers is being established in Angus Council offices in Carnoustie.

For any in-person enquiries, the nearest front counter will be at Arbroath Police Station, which is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.

Refurbishment work is expected to be completed by early March.

‘No disruption’ to policing during Carnoustie station closure

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “The refurbishment of Carnoustie police station will create a better environment for both our officers and the communities we serve.

“Having a modern, fit-for-purpose estate supports our 2030 vision for safer communities, less crime and a thriving workforce.

“I want to reassure the public that despite this temporary move there will be no disruption to the level of service provided.

“Officers will start their shifts at Arbroath Police Station and will remain active out in the community.

“With mobile devices, officers can stay connected and carry out their duties efficiently while on patrol.

“This ensures that officers remain visible, responsive and fully engaged in the community.

“Officers will continue to be on patrol in Carnoustie and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.”

The changes follow Police Scotland moving out of its Forfar divisional headquarters in September due to health and safety concerns.