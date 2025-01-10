Angry farmers cause Kingsway chaos in protest over ‘unworkable’ tax proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry farmers cause Kingsway chaos in protest over ‘unworkable’ tax proposals

More than 100 tractors and other agricultural vehicles took their protest to the busy Dundee street on Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Angry farmers caused chaos on the main artery through Dundee on Friday as they brought their fight against inheritance tax changes to the Kingsway.

Around 100 tractors, lorries and trucks started today’s three-hour protest at Tealing before heading down the A90 and along the ring road as far as the Swallow roundabout.

They repeated the loop until 1.30pm, and at one point farm vehicles could be seen in one long convoy from the Emmock Road roundabout to the one at Old Glamis Road on Kingsway West.

Farmers gather ahead of the protest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
More than 100 vehicles joined the protest through Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The protest lasted three hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Organised by Dundee Farming Awareness Campaign, protesters called for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to axe the UK Government’s plan to tax inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m at 20% from April 2026.

One organiser, local farmer Alistair Hodnett, said the group felt forced to take drastic action.

He said: “We need the government to listen to us and reverse this decision and look at ways to make agriculture profitable to secure the future for the whole population.

Alistair Hodnett. Image: Alistair Hodnett

“We are urging the public to support us”

A fourth-generation farmer at Balmydown, on the outskirts of Dundee, he added: “The proposed tax will finish so many family farms it’s scary.

“We would be forced to sell off part of the farm leaving the business unviable.

“We will be decimated. My son is taking over in the spring and should I die he will be left with a tax bill he can’t afford – dying is no longer an option for me.”

‘The government has got this very wrong’

Another fourth-generation farmer taking part was Amy Geddes from Wester Braikie in Angus.

Amy said: “The government has got this very wrong.

“They have not properly assessed the impact this would have on the farming industry or the follow-on effect for so many people.

Amy Geddes from Wester Braikie joined the protest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This will decimate family businesses who won’t be able to afford the tax bills without taking out huge loans.

“We need to protect our farmers so they can provide food for the population.”

Farmer works two jobs to make ends meet

Also the fourth member of his family to farm at South Leckaway at Forfar is Ross Janoch.

Ross Jannoch with fiance Sarah Robertson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “I’m here today because we have to stop this tax.

“I already work two jobs to afford to live going off-shore as well as farming.

“I will eventually be inheriting the farm from my dad and we are currently looking into our options to see if we could continue to farm.

“The tax bill I would have to pay would make it unrealistic.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast – we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years, including more money than ever for sustainable food production, and we are developing a 25-year farming roadmap, focusing on how to make the sector more profitable in the decades to come.

“Our reform to Agricultural and Business Property Relief will impact around 500 estates a year. For these estates, inheritance tax will be at half the rate paid by others, with 10 years to pay the liability back interest free. This is a fair and balanced approach which fixes the public services we all rely on.”

